Zach Bryan Reflects on Sharing the Pilgrimage Stage with Lumineers, Noah Kahan, and War and Treaty

Zach Bryan’s recent releases — his self-titled album and Boys of Faith EP — featured some of the Oklahoma native’s favorite artists. The War and Treaty, Bon Iver, The Lumineers, and Noah Kahan were among those features. More recently, Bryan shared the stage with those acts during the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee. On September 27, he took to social media to reflect on the blessing of having so many talented friends.

The Instagram post in question contains photos and videos from the stage and behind the scenes at Pilgrimage. In the caption, Bryan reflected on the experience of sharing the stage with artists he looks up to.

“I can tell you the first time I heard War and Treaty live and I looked to the person next to me and said, ‘Are you hearing this?’” he recalled. Bryan went on to say that he talked to them later that night and found them to be the “kindest couple” he had ever met. He added, “They eventually came to Philadelphia on a whim and sang some words I wrote.” The result of that whim was “Hey Driver” from his self-titled LP.

Bryan then said that the song “Mess” was his introduction to Kahan. Eventually, the two singer-songwriters got together in New York to drink and watch football before working together on his latest release. “[Kahan] came to where I was recording the EP after touring like a dog and no breaks. Hardest working man in music,” Bryan added. You can hear them together on “Sarah’s Place” from Boys of Faith.

Finally, Bryan looked back on getting a Lumineers tattoo after hearing “Long Way from Home” from their 2016 album Cleopatra. Now, he’s able to say that he shared the stage with one of his biggest influences. “What I couldn’t tell you and can’t believe is camping in an airstream for two days and singing on a stage with them at Pilgrimage in Tennessee this last weekend,” he added. Zach collaborated with The Lumineers on “Spotless” from his self-titled album.

As usual, the Oklahoma native ended his post by showing gratitude to his loyal fans. “Life is short and this one’s a dream. Thank you guys so much for screaming every word with us, don’t deserve a second of it,” he concluded.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images