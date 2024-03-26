Zach Bryan Surprises Fans with Special Performance of “Hey Driver” With The War and Treaty

Zach Bryan is currently on his Quittin’ Time Tour, playing arenas and stadiums across the country. Last night (March 25), the tour took him to the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. While he was there, Bryan treated his fans to a pair of surprise guests. He called out husband and wife duo The War and Treaty to perform “Hey Driver.”
Bryan teamed up with Michael and Tanya Trotter on “Hey Driver” for his 2023 self-titled album. The song about going home after being away for much too long quickly became a fan favorite. The War and Treaty added layers of vocals that gave the song more emotional weight than Bryan could have done alone. The same is true for their performance of the song last night in the nation’s capital. Check out a fan-shot video of the performance below.
This isn’t the first time Bryan has surprised fans with a guest appearance on his tour. He kicked it off in Chicago earlier this month. That night, he brought Kacey Musgraves out to perform “I Remember Everything” from his self-titled album.
Zach Bryan Quittin’ Time Tour Dates
Those who want to be part of one of these special surprise moments are in luck. The Quittin’ Time Tour has plenty of stops left on it. Check out the full list below.
- 03/27 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
- 03/28 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
- 03/30 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena
- 03/30 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena
- 03/31 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena
- 04/25 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena
- 04/26 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena
- 04/29 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center
- 04/30 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center
- 05/02 – St. Louis, Nebraska – Enterprise Center
- 05/03 – St. Louis, Nebraska – Enterprise Center
- 05/05 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- 05/06 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- 05/09 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- 05/10 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- 05/13 – North Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena
- 05/14 – North Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena
- 05/17 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center
- 05/18 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center
- 05/31 – Oakland, California – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- 06/02 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena
- 06/03 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena
- 06/04 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena
- 06/07 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena
- 06/08 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena
- 06/14 – Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High
- 06/15 – Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High
- 06/20 – Detroit, Michigan – Ford Field
- 06/22 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest
- 06/23 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest
- 06/26 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium
- 06/29 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium
- 07/17 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium
- 07/21 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center
- 07/22 – Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena
- 07/25 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Caesars Superdome
- 07/27 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium
- 07/30 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center
- 07/31 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center
- 08/03 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum
- 08/04 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum
- 08/06 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field
- 08/07 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field
- 08/10 – Atlanta, Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 08/11 – Atlanta, Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 08/14 – Tampa, Florida – Raymond James Stadium
- 08/17 – Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium
- 08/20 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center
- 08/21 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center
- 08/24 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – U.S. Bank Stadium
- 08/25 – Grand Forks, North Dakota – Alerus Center
- 08/26 – Grand Forks, North Dakota – Alerus Center
- 11/17 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place
- 11/18 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place
- 11/20 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena
- 11/22 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome
- 11/23 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome
- 11/26 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center
- 11/27 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center
- 11/29 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
- 11/30 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
- 12/03 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena
- 12/04 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena
- 12/06 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Center
- 12/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Center
- 12/12 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center
- 12/13 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center
- 12/14 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center
- 12/18 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
- 12/19 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
