Zach Bryan Surprises Fans with Special Performance of “Hey Driver” With The War and Treaty

Zach Bryan is currently on his Quittin’ Time Tour, playing arenas and stadiums across the country. Last night (March 25), the tour took him to the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. While he was there, Bryan treated his fans to a pair of surprise guests. He called out husband and wife duo The War and Treaty to perform “Hey Driver.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Bryan teamed up with Michael and Tanya Trotter on “Hey Driver” for his 2023 self-titled album. The song about going home after being away for much too long quickly became a fan favorite. The War and Treaty added layers of vocals that gave the song more emotional weight than Bryan could have done alone. The same is true for their performance of the song last night in the nation’s capital. Check out a fan-shot video of the performance below.

[Zach Bryan Quittin’ Time Tour: Get Tickets]

This isn’t the first time Bryan has surprised fans with a guest appearance on his tour. He kicked it off in Chicago earlier this month. That night, he brought Kacey Musgraves out to perform “I Remember Everything” from his self-titled album.

Those who want to be part of one of these special surprise moments are in luck. The Quittin’ Time Tour has plenty of stops left on it. Check out the full list below.

03/27 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

03/28 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

03/30 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

03/30 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

03/31 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

04/25 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

04/26 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

04/29 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center

04/30 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center

05/02 – St. Louis, Nebraska – Enterprise Center

05/03 – St. Louis, Nebraska – Enterprise Center

05/05 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/06 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/09 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

05/10 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

05/13 – North Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena

05/14 – North Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena

05/17 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center

05/18 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center

05/31 – Oakland, California – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

06/02 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

06/03 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

06/04 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

06/07 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

06/08 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

06/14 – Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High

06/15 – Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High

06/20 – Detroit, Michigan – Ford Field

06/22 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest

06/23 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest

06/26 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium

06/29 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium

07/17 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium

07/21 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center

07/22 – Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena

07/25 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Caesars Superdome

07/27 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

07/30 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center

07/31 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center

08/03 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum

08/04 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum

08/06 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field

08/07 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field

08/10 – Atlanta, Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/11 – Atlanta, Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/14 – Tampa, Florida – Raymond James Stadium

08/17 – Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium

08/20 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

08/21 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

08/24 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – U.S. Bank Stadium

08/25 – Grand Forks, North Dakota – Alerus Center

08/26 – Grand Forks, North Dakota – Alerus Center

11/17 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place

11/18 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place

11/20 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

11/22 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome

11/23 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome

11/26 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

11/27 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

11/29 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

11/30 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

12/03 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena

12/04 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena

12/06 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Center

12/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Center

12/12 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

12/13 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

12/14 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

12/18 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

12/19 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

Featured Image by Mindy Small/Getty Images

