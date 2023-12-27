Zach Bryan Has Fans on The Edge of Their Seats With New Album Release Tease

Zach Bryan is one of the most prolific artists in country music. Last year, he released his massive 34-track label debut American Heartbreak. Months later, he released the Summertime Blues EP. He also released the live set All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. This year, the Oklahoma native slowed down a bit. He released his self-titled album in August. Then, he delivered the Boys of Faith EP in September. He’s currently working on his first album of 2024.

Yesterday, Bryan surprised his fans when he took to X to announce that a new album was coming soon. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear the next album,” he tweeted. His followers flocked to the post’s replies to share their excitement, with one stating he’s “Not as excited as we are (hurry up).” Another fan dubbed Bryan a “tease,” while others hounded him to drop the album ASAP.

As for when Bryan will ultimately release the new project, he’s hopeful it will be sooner rather than later.

It’s about half done, so depending on the writing side who knows, God willing as soon as possible https://t.co/IVsCOKi4E2 — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) December 26, 2023

“It’s about half done, so depending on the writing side who knows. God willing, as soon as possible,” he said in reply to one X user. With the speed of his previous output, it would not be outlandish to expect the new record in the first half of 2024.

Bryan didn’t give many details about his forthcoming project. However, he did let fans know that one unreleased song will be on the album. One fan asked for his favorite song title from the new record and he replied, “The Great American Bar Scene.”

Clips of “The Great American Bar Scene” started floating around social media about a month ago. As a result, fans were excited to learn that the unreleased track would be on the next album.

Zach Bryan Teases New Music

Bryan has never been one to keep his creative process quiet. In the months before American Heartbreak dropped, he released several samples and snippets of songs from the album. It seems that he is doing the same with his forthcoming project.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma native posted a video of him and Deyo Braun playing an unreleased and untitled song at a picnic table. Additionally, Braun has shared some videos of them making music together. More than that, he has shared some information about the next record.

Nine weeks ago, Braun posted about how much he enjoyed making music with Bryan at Electric Lady Studios in New York.