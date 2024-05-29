TV Show ‘Girls’ Once Used Jack Antonoff-Penned Songs Rejected by Kelly Clarkson

Lena Dunham’s TV show Girls was on HBO from 2012 until 2017, and in that time, two of its characters apparently sang songs written by Dunham’s then-boyfriend Jack Antonoff. Allegedly, the songs were originally rejected by Kelly Clarkson.

In an interview with Variety, actors Allison Williams and Ebon Moss-Bachrach—who played Marnie and Desi, respectively—spoke about the songs used in the show. Desi appeared in season three of Girls, sparking a musical and romantic relationship with Marnie that eventually dissolved.

“I found out the other day that most of our songs were discards from Kelly Clarkson,” Moss-Bachrach claimed, which Williams corrected. Technically, she added, “I think some of them were. I think the song ‘Breathless’ was written by Jack Antonoff for Kelly Clarkson.”

“I like that song,” said Moss-Bachrach. Williams agreed, stating, “It’s a great song, she should’ve done it! But we got it, as a result.”

Jack Antonoff Recalls Feeling “Overwhelmed” by Response to New Taylor Swift Album

Jack Antonoff, for his part, is busy working with Taylor Swift now. He produced her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, and also admitted that he felt “overwhelmed” by the response to the project. When the album dropped, Antonoff took to social media to share his feelings with fans.

“Love this album more than I can say… Love you all very much… more later very overwhelmed… love you Taylor,” he wrote on Twitter/X. Fans were quick to fill the comments section with praise for Swift and Antonoff.

“It’s pure magic. i’m in a full room & everyone is just in awe! we all LOVE it so so much !!!” one fan wrote. Another commented, “I love you and your mind and melodies I hear lots of new wave soft bops and bad ass synth you are the best!!! I love that you have a call out in track #2.”

Many fans shared their love in all-caps. One person showered praise on Antonoff and Swift, essentialy shouting, “I CAN’T STOP CRYING!!!!!!!!!!!!! [The Tortured Poets Department] IS AN ABSOLUTE LYRICAL MASTERPIECE OF SHEER PERFECTION!!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG IT IS SO BEAUTIFUL & AMAZING & ABSOLUTE PERFECTION!!!!!!!!!!!!! WE LOVE YOU JACK & THANK YOU FOR CREATING BEAUTIFUL MAGIC WITH TAYLOR.”

