Jack Antonoff Admits To Being “Overwhelmed” by Reaction to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

While the lead singer of the rock band Bleachers, Jack Antonoff is also an accomplished songwriter and record producer. Throughout his time in the music industry, he worked with stars like The Chicks, Lorde, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, and of course, Taylor Swift. With Swift one of the biggest names in the world, Antonoff found himself working with her on the new album The Tortured Poets Department. At midnight on April 19, Swift released her eleventh studio album. And according to Antonoff, the response from fans has left him a little “overwhelmed.”

Always willing to share his thoughts on Twitter, Antonoff decided to curb his jabs at Kanye West for a moment to speak about the release of Swift’s new album. Writing on Twitter, the producers explained, “Love this album more than I can say… Love you all very much… more later very overwhelmed… love you Taylor.” Being sure to share his love for the album, fans, and Swift, Antonoff’s post gained over 1.7 million views.

Filling the comment sections, Swifties showered Antonoff and Swift with praise. “It’s pure magic. i’m in a full room & everyone is just in awe! we all LOVE it so so much !!!” One person added, “I love you and your mind and melodies I hear lots of new wave soft bops and bad ass synth you are the best!!! I love that you have a call out in track #2.” And writing in ALL CAPS, one comment read, “I CAN’T STOP CRYING!!!!!!!!!!!!! #TheTorturedPoetsDepartment IS AN ABSOLUTE LYRICAL MASTERPIECE OF SHEER PERFECTION!!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG IT IS SO BEAUTIFUL & AMAZING & ABSOLUTE PERFECTION!!!!!!!!!!!!! WE LOVE YOU JACK & THANK YOU FOR CREATING BEAUTIFUL MAGIC WITH TAYLOR.”

Taylor Swift Drops Pleasent Surprise For Fans

While fans were thrilled just to get a new album, Swift decided to drop a little surprise on Instagram when she posted a picture with the caption, “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

Following her massive year in 2023, it appears that neither Antonoff nor Swift show any signs of slowing down.



