Jack Harlow and Fat Joe to Rock Seattle’s Players Party at MLB All-Star Weekend 2023

Taking place at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture on July 10, right after the thrilling T-Mobile Home Run Derby, the highly anticipated Players Party is an exclusive, invite-only event. Showcasing an extraordinary lineup, the party will feature electrifying performances by acclaimed Grammy nominees, Jack Harlow and Fat Joe. The event promises a star-studded guest list, including legendary Ken Griffey Jr., MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, Lids President Bob Durda, Fanatics Collectibles’ Mike Mahan and Michael Rubin, and the 2023 MLB All-Stars, all esteemed members of the MLBPA.”

“Baseball’s biggest and brightest stars are going to be in Seattle for All-Star Week, so I’m looking forward to pulling up and putting on a show,” Fat Joe said via a statement. “The Players Party will be an absolute movie and I appreciate the MLBPA, Lids and Topps for organizing such an incredible event that bridges baseball, entertainment, and culture together.”

Global Latin sensation J Balvin took center stage as the headliner in 2022, with an electrifying surprise performance by none other than Travis Scott. The exclusive VIP party, held prior to the MLB All-Star Game, played host to a diverse array of prominent figures from the realms of entertainment and sports. Notable guests included Kesha, Odell Beckham Jr., Offset, James Harden, Landon Barker, Miguel, and a popular lineup of many other renowned personalities.

This year, the audience can expect an exciting performance from Harlow as he takes the stage, treating the audience to several tracks from his latest album Jackman. This includes the chart-topping viral hit “They Don’t Love It.” Additionally, the audience can expect mesmerizing renditions from his popular Grammy-nominated 2022 album Come Home The Kids Miss You. Meanwhile, Fat Joe is riding the wave of his recent headline performance at the star-studded Days Of Summer Cruise Fest, where he shared the stage with esteemed artists like Jeezy and Lil Baby during a remarkable four-day cruise in the Bahamas.

(Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)