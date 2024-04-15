Jon Bon Jovi Casts Doubt on Ever Singing Live Again After Vocal Cord Surgery: “I Don’t Ever Need to Be the Fat Elvis”

Bon Jovi released their self-titled debut album in 1984. Since then, the band has consistently cranked out solid album after solid album. At the same time, they’ve toured the world many times over. One could say they’ve seen millions of faces and they’ve rocked them all. However, that global face-rocking may be coming to a close. Recently, Jon Bon Jovi said that he may never sing live again.

Over the weekend, the vocalist sat down with The Sunday Times to talk about the band’s upcoming docu-series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, and their album coming this summer. During the conversation, the New Jersey native said he may be ready to park his steel horse for good.

Jon Bon Jovi Says His Touring Days Might Be Over

Bon Jovi underwent medialization surgery in 2022 after one of his vocal cords began to atrophy. Since then, he has been in vocal therapy, hoping to keep his voice up to par with the standard that he has set for himself over the years. However, he’s worried that he won’t be able to deliver while performing live.

“If the singing is not great if I can’t be the guy I once was… I’m done,” he told the publication. “I’m good with that,” he added. Then, he elaborated on the decision. “I want to perform for two-and-a-half hours a night, four nights a week,” he explained. “I know how good I can be, so if I can’t be that guy—put it this way, I don’t ever need to be the Fat Elvis.”

This doesn’t mean that the band will stop putting out rocking records. Their 16th studio album Forever will drop on June 7. Jon Bon Jovi seems to be pleased with his vocal performance on the LP. Additionally, he revealed that he sings every day as part of his vocal therapy. However, those things are much different than getting on stage and belting out hits for hours on end.

