Ice Spice Discusses Friendship with Taylor Swift: ‘We Talk All the Time’

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Ice Spice discussed her friendship with Taylor Swift. The rapper claimed that she was initially shocked to find out that Swift listened to her 2022 EP ‘Like… ?’, referring to the experience as “surreal.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Ice Spice told The Guardian, “I was like: ‘You f*** with my project? Like, what?’ She’s so sweet – I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice – we talk all the time and she’s so funny… But I can’t say what she be telling me.”

Ice Spice and Swift have been working together since 2022, with the former being featured on Swift’s song “Karma.” Also, during a concert in New Jersey, Swift brought Ice Spice on stage and the duo sang a rendition of “Love Story” together. Around the same time, Ice Spice tweeted about her idol and friend, referring to Swift as “the sweetest person ever.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Connect for the Second Time on “Barbie World”

According to Swift, her team informed her that Ice Spice was inspired by her music, prompting the “Shake It Off” singer to ask the rapper to collaborate. Swift’s team reportedly said, “Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.”

Swift is not the only icon with whom Ice Spice has recently formed a personal and professional connection. Ice Spice recorded two duets with Nicki Minaj for the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack, which is due out on July 21. Ice Spice and Minaj performed a remix of the former’s track “Princess Diana,” as well as a cover of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.”

Ice Spice discussed her relationship with Minaj as well, saying “[Minaj] be telling me to learn from her mistakes – just watching her in general. If you pay close enough attention, you gonna see what you should do. I love to talk to her about things that I can’t talk about publicly – it just means so much to be able to have somebody like her.”

Ice Spice is making her UK festival debut on July 7 at Wireless Festival. In addition to Ice Spice, Wireless Festival will include performances by Lancey Foux, Playboi Carti, and many others. Ice Spice will also be opening alongside Doechii for Doja Cat for her upcoming US tour.

Ice Spice joins Taylor Swift on stage for a third night at The Eras Tour 🧡#EastRuthTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/D1ADD5ykMX — The Spice Room (@thespiceeroom) May 29, 2023

(Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)