‘The Voice’ Singer Performing the National Anthem at Chiefs vs. Broncos Christmas Game

On Christmas Day, the Kansas City Chiefs will look for a miracle of their own when facing the Denver Broncos. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs struggled throughout the season, ending their playoff hopes with a record of 6-9. On the other side of the field, the Broncos held a record of 12-3. One of the best teams in the NFL, the Christmas Day matchup is sure to be both festive and memorable. And speaking of festivities, here are all the details surrounding the national anthem and halftime show.

Kicking off the game with the national anthem, singer Brianna Yancey will team up with Mikaela Ayira to perform during Thursday night’s game. At the same time, the Leawood Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors. For fans of The Voice, they might remember Ayira. She competed during season 26. Although not winning, she continued to explore a music career.

NFL Offering Fans A Unique Light Show Experience

Moving forward to the halftime show, the Kansas City Symphony will offer fans in attendance a special performance. The show will also include KC Wolf, Chiefs Cheerleaders, Chiefs Rumble, and the Chiefs Flag Runners. Making the halftime show a full Chiefs extravaganza, organizers wanted to make sure not to forget about the fans. And apparently, they came up with an interesting way to include them.

Wanting to help hype the Chiefs as they run onto the field, fans can take part in a special lighting ceremony. Only needing a phone, fans can use their devices for a unique light show. For those wanting to take part in the celebration, they must have access to the Chiefs app.

Once the app is downloaded, fans only need to hit the “join light show” button that will appear. For those who might miss the first show during the introductions, a second show will take place at the end of the third quarter.

Between the national anthem performances, the fan-driven light show, and a full Chiefs-themed halftime celebration, the NFL is once again spreading a little Christmas spirit. Don’t miss the Chiefs taking on the Broncos, airing live at 8:15 p.m. ET/PT on Netflix.

(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images)