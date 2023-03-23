12 Artists Who Died Performing—From Heart Attacks to Gunshots

Some people really give their all onstage—sometimes, very literally. Over the course of modern musical history, there have been more performances than you might imagine where those onstage have died right in the middle of their set. Sometimes it’s at the hands of another, sometimes it’s natural causes at the moment. Sometimes there are more nefarious causes. But it’s happened—perhaps more than you think.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here, we will take a look at 12 musical artists who lost their lives while doing what they love most.

1. David Olney

Olney, an American folk singer whose work has been covered by Steve Earle and Linda Rondstadt, died on January 18, 2020. Olney suffered a heart attack while onstage at the 30A Songwriter Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He was 71 years old and in the middle of his third song when he stopped, said sorry to the audience, and closed his eyes.

2. Dimebag Darrell

Considered one of the best heavy metal guitarists ever, the Pantera six-string player was shot by a crazed fan on December 8, 2004, while playing a show in Columbus, Ohio. The fan, Nathan Gale, also killed the band’s head of security, along with another fan and a venue employee. Others were injured before police shot and killed Gale.

3. Lee Morgan

An American jazz trumpeter, Morgan was killed on February 19, 1972, in the wee hours of the night at Slugs’ Saloon in New York City’s East Village. There he was performing, but during an altercation between sets, his wife Helen Moore shot him. Morgan didn’t die immediately, but since the ambulance was slow to arrive due to heavy snowfall, he bled to death. He was just 33 years old.

4. Miguelito Valdés

Popular Cuban singer Miguelito Valdés died from a fatal heart attack while singing onstage at the Hotel Tequendama in Bogota, Colombia on November 9, 1978. Known for his big, strong voice and cubanismo style, the performer died singing.

5. Tuts Washington

A standout blues piano player from New Orleans, Washington, Tuts Washington died on August 5, 1984, after suffering a heart attack while performing on a giant stage—the World’s Fair in New Orleans. If you’re going to go out, go out with a bang.

6. Onie Wheeler

A 20th century American country and bluegrass musician, Wheeler was known for his 1973 song, “John’s Been Shucking My Corn. He owned a guitar store in Nashville and performed at the Grand Ole Opry. He was playing onstage on May 26, 1984, when he collapsed and died of a heart attack.

7. Tiny Tim

Born Herbert Buckingham Khaury, the artist was known as Tiny Tim, appreciated for his singing, ukulele playing, and sense of history. His 1968 song, “Tiptoe Through the Tulips,” is a fan favorite. The artist suffered a heart attack on September 28, 1996, and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors told him not to perform anymore but he ignored their caution. Two months later on November 30, 1996, he was playing a gala benefit show in Minneapolis when he started not to feel well. He suffered another heart attack onstage in the middle of his biggest hit, “Tiptoe Through the Tulips.” He was pronounced dead that day.

8. MC Daleste

Brazilian rapper MC Daleste, born Daniel Pedreira Senna Pellegrine, was fatally shot in the gut while performing a free show in São Paulo. His death sadly marks one of several in the Brazilian funk scene.

9. Sib Hashian

The drummer for the rock band Boston, Hashian died on March 22, 2017, after a heart attack. He was just 67 years old. Playing a show on board a cruise ship, the drummer collapsed in the middle of the set. He died on the ship known as the Independence of the Seas.

10. Sergio Denis

Born Héctor Omar Hoffmann Fenzel, Sergio Denis was a popular Argentine singer and songwriter. But on March 11, 2019, the artist fell some 10 feet from a stage during a concert in San Miguel de Tucumán. He was left unconscious and with a broken shoulder. He was taken to a hospital and put into an induced coma. He died a year later on May 15, 2020, after having never woken up.

11. Johnny Ace

Born John Marshall Alexander Jr., the R&B singer had several hits in the 1950s. But at just 25 years old, he died of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot. During a break between sets in 1954 on Christmas Day in Houston, Texas, Ace was playing with a revolver, something his bandmates said he did often. He would sometimes shoot roadside signs from the car. Some say he killed himself playing Russian roulette, but his bass player said Ace had been drinking and he was waving a pistol around. He looked at the gun to prove it wasn’t loaded and then the gun went off. Big Mama Thornton was there, too, and told the story in the book, The Late Great Johnny Ace.

12. Country Dick Montana

Born Daniel Monte McLain, Country Dick Montana, a member of The Beat Farmers, suffered a heart attack and died on November 8, 1995, while playing the song “The Girl I Almost Married,” during one of his band’s shows in Whistler, B.C. Later, the cause of death was reported to be an aneurysm. After Montana died, the band broke up shortly after.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images