14-Year-Old ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Takes on Queen’s “Somebody to Love”

Dylan Zangwill is an old soul. The 14-year-old rocker took on Queen’s 1976 Day At the Races hit “Somebody to Love,” stunning the judges on the last night of auditions on America’s Got Talent on July 20.

The long-haired, Exton, Pennsylvania native came along with his father to the Season 16 auditions to belt out the Queen classic, getting a mostly full standing ovation from the judges, sans Cowell, and most of the audience following his performance.

“I’ve been doing this all my life,” said Zangwill prior to performing. When asked by Cowell if he talks about what he does in school or keeps it a secret, Zangwill earnestly said, “People know I’m a singer and a musician but I’m never openly talking about. I like to hear what other people are doing. I’m not a big fan of talking about myself that much.”

Dylan Zangwill (Photo: Dylan Zangwill)

Introduced to the Beatles at a young age, according to his official bio, the young artist started singing when he could speak and learned to play Abbey Road in one sitting.

Also a multi-instrumentalist, Zangwill taught himself piano and guitar, learning all the major and minor chords within a few months, then found a Hammond B-3 for sale online and learned to play the organ.

Covering mostly Queen and The Beatles songs, Zangwill is heavily influenced by David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and even Greta Van Fleet and has been learning to make his own music over quarantine in 2020.

Additionally, Zangwill has also appeared in some musical theater, performing in local productions of The Hunchback of Notre Dame and You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown in 2019 and currently working on his debut EP.