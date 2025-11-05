“Guess Who’s Back”: Benson Boone Reunites With Queen’s Brian May in London

Having secured his spot in the Top 24, Benson Boone seemed like a lock for American Idol’s season 19 winner back in 2021. Then, just like that, he was gone. The Monroe, Washington-born artist later explained that he wanted to build his career organically, without the American Idol label following him around. And Boone, 23, has done just that, scoring smash global hits like “Beautiful Things” and “Mystical Magical.” Recently, Benson Boone headed across the pond for his American Heart World Tour, surprising Tuesday’s (Nov. 4) London crowd with a special appearance from Queen guitarist Brian May.

Benson Boone, Brian May Reprise Their Coachella Performance

Back in April, Benson Boone checked off a bucket list item when Brian May joined him onstage during his Coachella debut. The pair treated audience members to a rendition of Queen’s timeless “Bohemian Rhapsody,” off their epic 1975 album A Night at the Opera.

“I guess I’ll just have to play something that we know,” Boone said ahead of May’s appearance. Settling down at the piano, he added, “Tell me if this sounds familiar,” as he played the opening notes to “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

In true Benson Boone fashion, the “Beautiful Things” crooner eventually ended up on top of the piano. Then, after one of his famous backflips, the 78-year-old guitar legend joined him onstage for his famous “Bohemian Rhapsody” guitar solo. The pair followed up with a performance of Boone’s 2024 breakout hit “Beautiful Things.”

“this is how is [sic] should’ve sounded at coachella,” declared one TikTok user, knocking the famously uninspired crowd at the Indio, California festival.

The astrophysicist and animal rights activist shared his feelings online after his historic Coachella appearance. “Well, I’m still processing that moment in Coachella – seems like the world is, too,” he wrote. “Mr Boone — you gave us all a gift. Bri.”

Boone seemed to reciprocate those feelings, which he shared in his own Instagram post. “I have no words,” he wrote. “You are easily one of the most legendary musicians of all time and I cannot thank you enough for coming out.”

