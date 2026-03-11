15 Injured After Lighting Rig Falls Into Crowd During Max Dean Performance

On Sunday, March 1, around 700 people packed into the Archi Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to watch British DJ Max Dean perform. Excited for a night of dancing and music, the event appeared to be a massive success until a large lighting rig suddenly fell on the crowd below, injuring around 15 people.

Videos by American Songwriter

Law enforcement and first responders rushed to the club after getting reports of a lighting rig plummeting onto the group. Happening around 5:00 a.m., footage of the incident circulated online. According to officials, 15 people were injured, with six of them having to be transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two of the individuals suffered traumatic brain injuries from the falling rig.

Thankfully, all the people taken to the hospital were later released. While fans offered their support, many were shocked that Dean continued to perform with the rig crashing behind him. “Love how the DJ is absolutely disinterested in the accident behind him.”

[RELATED: Country Singer “Barely Alive” in Hospital After Breaking Neck, Losing Dog in Severe Accident]

Max Dean Hopes For “Speedy Recovery”

While some suggested Dean only cared about performing, the DJ explained how he was unaware of the accident. “I’m deeply saddened to learn that some people were injured following the stage collapse at the event in Argentina. I was not made aware of the situation immediately as it took place behind me.”

Eventually, the staff alerted Dean to what had happened. He added, “As soon as I was [made aware], the music was turned off and the venue was evacuated. My thoughts are with everyone affected. I sincerely hope those who were hurt make a full and speedy recovery. The safety of fans, crew, and everyone involved is always the top priority, and I am staying closely informed as more details become clear.”

With an investigation ongoing, officials are focusing on the lighting rig that was reportedly installed only a few hours before the show. The findings could determine whether the collapse was the result of equipment failure or improper setup.

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)