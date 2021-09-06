15 Songs to Celebrate Workers This Labor Day

While Labor Day unofficially marks the end of summer for many, the celebrated day was established on the first Monday in September officially to recognize the American Labor movement and the contributions of laborers.

With the summer days coming to a close and the weather about to turn a little bit colder, it’s time to get outside for one last hoorah of BBQ’s and Pool parties. Turn up the tunes and join us in celebrating the workers of the world with this playlist of 15 songs that give a nod to all the hard workers that make the world go ’round.



Here’s to the workers!

15. “Blue Collar Man” Styx

14. “Working on the Highway” Bruce Springsteen

13. “Career Opportunities” The Clash

12. “Workin’ For A Living” Huey Lewis and The News

11. “Workin’ Man Blues” Merle Haggard

10. “Takin’ Care of Busines” Bachman Turner Overdrive

9. “Allentown” Billy Joel

8. “Lord Have Mercy on the Working Man” Travis Tritt

7. “Working Man” Rush

6. “40 Hour Week” Alabama

5. “She Works Hard for the Money” Donna Summer

4. “16 Tons” Tennessee Ernie Ford

3. “Working for the Weekend” Loverboy

2. “Take This Job and Shove It” Johnny Paycheck

1. “9 to 5” Dolly Parton