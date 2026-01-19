2 Solo Songs Roy Orbison Co-Wrote with Jeff Lynne and Tom Petty Apart From 1988 Classic “You Got It”

The final album Roy Orbison recorded in his lifetime, Mystery Girl, completed a month before his death in 1988 at 52, was a collage of songs written by Orbison with contributions by Dianne Warren and Albert Hammond, along with Elvis Costello (“The Comedians”), U2‘s Bono and The Edge (“She’s a Mystery to Me”), and more.



His Traveling Wilburys bandmate Jeff Lynne also co-produced and co-wrote three tracks with Orbison for Mystery Girl, including his posthumous hit, “You Got It,” which went to No. 9. Written over Christmas in 1987, along with Tom Petty, “You Got It” was recorded in April of ’88 at Heartbreaker Mike Campbell’s garage studio in Los Angeles. George Harrison also contributed backing vocals and played acoustic guitar on the track, along with Heartbreakers collaborator Phil Jones on drums and Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band member and longtime musical director Michael Utley covering the string arrangement.



Mystery Girl was Orbison’s first solo album of new material in a decade (since Laminar Flow, 1979), and for Lynne, it was “bittersweet” experience. “This is a bittersweet thing because he was such a big hero to me,” said Lynne of working with Orbison on his final album. “I used to listen to him for hours and hours as a kid.”

Roy Orbison, 1980. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Lynne continued, “For years before this, he’d just been going through the motions of recording and not working with people who were empathetic with him or who had put enough care and love into the music. I reminded him of who he was and how great he was, and that’s why I got a great performance out of him.”



Orbison also co-wrote a batch of songs with Lynne and Petty during their Traveling Wilburys days —”Dirty World,” “Rattled,” “Last Night,” “Heading for the Light,” “Margarita,” “End of the Line,” “Poor House,” “New Blue Moon,” and more—along with two other solo tracks released after his death.

“A Love So Beautiful”

Written by Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne

Written on a Casio keyboard and guitar, “A Love So Beautiful” is a cinematic, lonely song, redolent of Orbison’s Blue Velvet serenade “In Dreams.” The ballad tells of a love that was so beautiful it drifted away.



The summer sun looked down on our love long ago

But in my heart, I feel the same old afterglow

A love so beautiful

In every way

A love so beautiful

We let it slip away



We were too young to understand, to ever know

That lovers drift apart, and that’s the way love goes



A love so beautiful

A love so sweet

A love so beautiful

A love for you and me



And when I think of you

I fall in love again

“California Blue”

Written by Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne, and Tom Petty

Released as the second single from Mystery Girl, “California Blue” is another wistful ballad in remembrance of sunnier days and a longing love. Petty, Campbell, and Lynne also play and sing on the track, along with King Crimson drummer Ian Wallace.

Workin’ all day

And the sun don’t shine

Trying to get by

And I’m just killing time

I feel the rain

Fall the whole night through

Far away from you

California blue



California blue

Dreaming all alone

Nothing else to do

California blue

Every day I pray

I’ll be on my way

Saving love for you

California blue

“Heartbreak Radio”

Written by Troy Seals and Frankie Miller; Produced by Jeff Lynne

A departure from the lonesome ballads, “Heartbreak Radio” was a harder rock song about an unrequited love, released in 1992 on the posthumous Orbison compilation King of Hearts, and produced by Lynne.



Hometown sweetheart

Hung around in the dark

Only make a move or two

I was just a young fool

Never been to night school, Didn’t know enough to be cool



So she found another lover, They went undercover

The way she stole my heart was a crime

In order to keep the peace callin’ out the police

Find her’fore I lose my mind



The woman i love done gone and Left me, no

She’s got a bad big record on the Heartbreak radio



A complete investigation, What’s her destination

Did she leave a trace at all?

Book on her suspicion.Just look at my condition

She left me here to take the fall



The album also features co-producers Robbie Robertson, Don Was, and T Bone Burnett, among others and another Lynne production, Orbison’s rendition of “I Drove All Night.” Originally written for Orbison by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, Cyndi Lauper first recorded it for her 1989 album A Night to Remember.



“It was just dreadful when I heard he had died,” recalled Lynne of the day Orbson’s death on December 6, 1988. “I got a call at like six in the morning, and all I heard was ‘Mr. Orbison has died,’ and then they hung up,” Lynne added. “I still have no idea who called me. I had to get up and listen to the radio to see if it was bullshit or real. It turned out to be real, unfortunately. ‘You Got It’ had just come out when he died of a heart attack at his mother’s house. He was a beautiful guy, as well as the best singer I’ve ever heard.”

