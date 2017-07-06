— from the press release

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (July 6, 2017) – Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announced the launch of Fender Play, a first of its kind video-based learning platform for desktop and iPhone, poised to innovate the guitar education landscape. Fender Play is designed to change the way beginning players learn how to play guitar through hundreds of easy-to-follow, instructor-guided video lessons utilizing a song-driven, personalized learning path that enables even brand-new players to master chords and riffs in minutes.

The latest in a suite of innovative online and mobile products from Fender Digital, LLC., Fender Play marks a major milestone in the brand’s digital evolution. Upon signing up for Fender Play, users answer a variety of questions on preferred instrument and genre, including rock, pop, folk, country and blues.

Those responses guide the creation of a comprehensive, customized curriculum comprised of personal “learning paths.” Courses in these paths focus on a song-based method, teaching foundational core techniques and riffs alongside lessons for recognizable hits from music’s most-esteemed artists and bands, such as U2, Shawn Mendes, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Meghan Trainor, Carrie Underwood and more. The program boasts a vast catalog of hundreds of songs arranged specifically for players at various skill levels.

“Ninety percent of people who pick up the guitar will drop out after one year, and we see Fender Play as a solution to that challenge” said Ethan Kaplan, General Manager Fender Digital. “Our intuitive platform, whether used on its own or as a practice supplement to in-person lessons, allows first time players and beginners to get started. It allows them to learn when and how they want in a digital setting with superior production and accuracy far surpassing your average online lesson video. This is a pinnacle step for Fender Digital as we continue our progression from analog to digital, linking the offline and online experience of playing, while maintaining over 70 years of guitar history.”

The curriculum was created with a panel of educational advisors from prestigious music programs, such as the Thornton School of Music at University of Southern California in Los Angeles and Musicians Institute in Hollywood. Intensive research and user testing helped Fender and its team of instructors hone in on the ideal learning process and techniques, which includes a progressive new micro-learning strategy designed to keep beginners engaged and focused. On an ongoing basis, PhDs and instructors from these institutions diligently oversee the creation of lessons, implement research-based pedagogy and apply solid instructional design to effectively promote muscle memory and retention.

Fender Play allows users to:

Choose the instruments, songs and genre they want to learn, putting them in control of their musical journey.

Track progress, evolution and development in real-time. Users see their progression and milestones through a user-friendly dashboard – the ultimate progress report.

Study with a proprietary custom video player that shows chord diagrams on the lesson screen.

Automatically bookmark at their convenience to learn at their own pace, while following a clear and unified curriculum. Upon return, players will be greeted with refresher lessons on newly-learned skills.

Learn at their own pace on the go and at their convenience with the portability of program via laptop or mobile devices. A Wi-Fi or LTE connection is required to access the program.

View 4K quality multi-camera footage and production elements, such as split screens and over-the-shoulder angles, which provide a valuable perspective for the new player. Each clip is short and easy-to-digest, making every moment not only educational, but engaging.

Access a large glossary of helpful terms, chords and videos.

Discover helpful articles, tips and tricks based on their lessons and learning path.

Blaze their own trail based on personal taste and discovery, rather than following the recommended, custom path; browse by genre or featured artist.

Learn their favorite songs and riffs! Skills are taught in less than 2 minutes and only 22 minutes to a beginner's first recognizable riff.

New players can sign up for a free, 30-day trial at play.fender.com, and can cancel anytime or continue their journey for $19.99 per month. Fender Play is launching in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, but can be accessed globally in English.

To learn more about Fender Play please visit: play.fender.com. Fender Play is also available on the go with the Fender Play app for iPhone, available for download at the App Store. For additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.