Nashville mainstay Will Hoge is getting ready to release his 11th studio album Anchors, out August 11 via Thirty Tigers. In advance of the album Hoge has already shared a handful of tracks, including “Little Bit of Rust,” a rootsy duet with Sheryl Crow. Now, he’s revealed the album’s closing track, “Young As We Will Ever Be.”

The new tune is a rollicking, Springsteen-esque rocker with a killer guitar solo, with lyrics inspired by persistence in the face of setbacks.

“I think the older one gets, the longer you work at a craft, the longer you stay in relationships, the more you see that there’s a bit of defiance in that,” Hoge says. “It’s easy to feel like your best years, your best work, your strongest loves are behind you. Lots of folks would say quit or move on. I wanted the characters in this song to really show the miles and the lessons they’ve learned while still being brave enough to push forward and see new things, still searching for new loves, new adventures. Being bold enough to chase after the things you want and still cultivate the things you have.”

Listen to “Young As We Will Ever Be” below.

