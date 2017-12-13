Another year, another class of musicians earning coveted spots in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 2018 class was announced this morning, and includes Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, the Cars, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the last of whom will be honored as an “Early Influence.”

The 2018 induction ceremony will take place April 14 in Cleveland, Ohio, at the city’s Public Hall. Inductees who are still living and actively performing are expected to participate in an “all-star jam” at the end of the ceremony. Fans can watch the ceremony at a later, as-yet-unannounced date on HBO.

Nominees who didn’t make the cut this year include Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, and the Zombies. To be eligible, artists must have released their first recording at least 25 years prior to the nomination period.

Last year’s class included Tupac Shakur, ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam, Yes, Joan Baez, and Nile Rodgers.