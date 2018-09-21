PRESS RELEASE:

2019 TITAN will be the first Nissan vehicle and the only truck in its class to feature the Fender® Premium Audio System

New audio system features 12 speakers with amplifier power of 485 watts through nine channels, helping create the “emotion of a live performance” inside the 2019 TITAN

System is the first to offer Panasonic’s proprietary Acoustic Motion Control™ technology, reducing the vibration in the individual speakers to provide an immersive and detailed sound experience

2019 TITAN will go on sale this fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bringing a legend of rock and roll inside the 2019 Nissan TITAN, Nissan and Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America will introduce the new Fender® Premium Audio System to the truck this fall. The 2019 TITAN will be the first Nissan vehicle and the only truck in its class to feature the Fender Premium Audio System.

Inspiring “the emotion of a live performance,” the Fender Premium Audio System includes 12 speakers (10 on King Cab models) with an amplifier power of 485 watts through nine channels. For a more precise immersive performance, the new Fender Premium Audio system incorporates Panasonic’s proprietary Acoustic Motion Control™ technology, which helps reduce vibration in the individual speakers to provide an immersive and detailed sound unlike any in its class.

“Every adventure requires a great soundtrack,” said Fred DePerez, vice president, Nissan North America LCV Business Unit. “With the new Fender Premium Audio System, every seat of the 2019 TITAN will feel like the front row at your favorite concert venue.”

“Panasonic’s exclusive collaboration with Fender has allowed us to develop a one-of-a-kind vehicle sound system with unsurpassed performance and authenticity,” said Tom Dunn, Director – Global Audio Solutions Business Unit, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. “We have combined our 100 years of experience developing innovative consumer technology products and solutions with Fender’s mission to inspire players and music enthusiasts worldwide to create a premium audio system emotionally powerful enough to match the strength behind the 2019 TITAN.”

Panasonic Automotive, Fender and Nissan engineers and designers worked collaboratively to enhance the TITAN driving experience with a sound system that delivers rich, dynamic and immersive music quality. The 12 speakers featured in the Fender Premium Audio System in the 2019 TITAN have been strategically balanced and integrated into the design of the truck to deliver the emotion of a live performance for the driver and all passengers.

“At Fender, we’ve spent more than 70 years perfecting tone for players and music enthusiasts around the world, and we’re proud to see that same quality extend to our partnership with Panasonic and the Nissan family,” said Dan Heitkemper, Vice President, Licensing & Merchandising at Fender. “The Fender Premium Audio System delivers uncompromised quality and clarity in every row – producing the realistic ambience of a performance venue in the 2019 Nissan TITAN, a perfect blend for music and truck-lovers alike.”

The 2019 Nissan TITAN Fender Premium Audio System features:

485 watts of amplifier power

12 speakers (10 on King Cab models)

Panasonic’s proprietary Acoustic Motion Control™

Front 1-inch soft dome tweeters in the A-pillars

Front 2.5-inch SDR midrange speakers in the top of the instrument panel

6×9-inch SDR high power woofers in the front doors

3-inch center channel speaker

5-inch rear door woofer speakers

1-inch soft dome tweeters in the rear doors

8-inch SLDD subwoofer with 10 liter enclosure

The Fender Premium Audio System will launch on select trim levels of the 2019 TITAN and 2019 TITAN XD this fall. For more information on TITAN and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .

About Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Corp.’s Automotive & Industrial Systems Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, and with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

Panasonic is the registered trademark of Panasonic Corporation. Any other trade and/or service marks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to enable its business-to-business customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine’s Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic’s ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.

About Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), whose portfolio of brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH® and Charvel®, follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest quality instruments and musical solutions across genres. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of music through electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers, pro audio, accessories and digital products that inspire and enable musical expression at every stage, from beginners to history-making legends. For more information, visit www.fender.com.

