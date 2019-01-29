In anticipation of their forthcoming release Mayonnaise (out February 1 via Partisan Records), Deer Tick have shared two new tracks, “Bluesboy” and “Too Sensitive For This World.”
“Too Sensitive For This World” is a cover of singer-songwriter Ben Vaughn, off his 1990 album Dressed In Black. “Bluesboy” is a new original Deer Tick number, complete with the sludgy guitar, growled vocals and garage-roots influences for which the band has come to be loved. The tune’s rowdy accompanying video features fan-shot cell phone footage from a house show in their hometown of Providence, RI.
“We collaborated with our long-time road manager and jack of many trades Tuyet Nguyen to bring you a modern rock and roll performance music video,” the band says of the clip. “Filmed in the Providence house concert location, Headquarters, we invited some friends and associates to party with us for the afternoon. A big thank you to Headquarters and everyone involved!”
Mayonnaise comprises covers, rarities and a handful of new tunes that didn’t make Deer Tick’s most recent studio releases, Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Deer Tick Vol. 2. The compilation features previously released tracks “Strange, Awful Feeling,” “White City” (the Pogues cover), “Hey! Yeah!” and “Run Of The Mill” (George Harrison cover).
Listen to “Bluesboy” and “Too Sensitive For This World” and see Deer Tick’s upcoming tour dates below.
“Bluesboy”
“Too Sensitive For This World”
Deer Tick tour dates:
04/25 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall
04/26 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
04/27 – Baltimore, MD – Charm City Bluegrass Festival @ Druid Hill Park
04/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
04/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade
05/02 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/04 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
05/06 – Ann Arbor, MI – Blind Pig
05/07 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
05/08 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe
05/09 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Saloon
05/11 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater
05/12 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
05/14 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
05/15 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jack’s
05/17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium (w/ Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real)
05/18 – McMinnville, TN – Cumberland Cavern – Volcano Room
06/28-30 – Butler, OH – Smoky Run Music Festival
07/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w/ Trampled By Turtles