In anticipation of their forthcoming release Mayonnaise (out February 1 via Partisan Records), Deer Tick have shared two new tracks, “Bluesboy” and “Too Sensitive For This World.”

“Too Sensitive For This World” is a cover of singer-songwriter Ben Vaughn, off his 1990 album Dressed In Black. “Bluesboy” is a new original Deer Tick number, complete with the sludgy guitar, growled vocals and garage-roots influences for which the band has come to be loved. The tune’s rowdy accompanying video features fan-shot cell phone footage from a house show in their hometown of Providence, RI.

“We collaborated with our long-time road manager and jack of many trades Tuyet Nguyen to bring you a modern rock and roll performance music video,” the band says of the clip. “Filmed in the Providence house concert location, Headquarters, we invited some friends and associates to party with us for the afternoon. A big thank you to Headquarters and everyone involved!”

Mayonnaise comprises covers, rarities and a handful of new tunes that didn’t make Deer Tick’s most recent studio releases, Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Deer Tick Vol. 2. The compilation features previously released tracks “Strange, Awful Feeling,” “White City” (the Pogues cover), “Hey! Yeah!” and “Run Of The Mill” (George Harrison cover).

Listen to “Bluesboy” and “Too Sensitive For This World” and see Deer Tick’s upcoming tour dates below.

“Bluesboy”

“Too Sensitive For This World”

Deer Tick tour dates:

04/25 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall

04/26 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

04/27 – Baltimore, MD – Charm City Bluegrass Festival @ Druid Hill Park

04/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

04/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

05/02 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/04 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

05/06 – Ann Arbor, MI – Blind Pig

05/07 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

05/08 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

05/09 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Saloon

05/11 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater

05/12 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

05/14 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

05/15 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jack’s

05/17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium (w/ Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real)

05/18 – McMinnville, TN – Cumberland Cavern – Volcano Room

06/28-30 – Butler, OH – Smoky Run Music Festival

07/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w/ Trampled By Turtles

Related