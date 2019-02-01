Congratulations to all of our March/April 2019 winners! Click here to enter the May/June 2019 contest.

1st Place

“Mary Dyer”

by Todd Hearon

Exeter, NH

I came here with the reckoning done

And I saw the scales sink into the sun

And the fields were heavy with the heresy grain

And a lone tree leaned and chuckled my name

Oh up in Boston

It’s a hard falling from grace

Oh up in Boston

It’s a dark professing place

Well they welcomed me into the fold

And they bound my arms my hands to hold

They kissed my cheek my tongue to check

And knitted me a pretty noose around my neck

Oh up in Boston

It’s a hard falling from grace

Oh up in Boston

It’s a dark professing place

They tied my skirts and covered my face

My house of blood and bone to raze

My body you kill, my spirit flies freed

As the big wind taking a dandelion seed

Spin my shroud when I come to die

With a thread too bright for the magistrate’s eye

No tongue can tell nor eye can see

That diamond dangling from the gallowman’s tree

Oh up in Boston

It’s a hard falling from grace

Oh up in Boston

It’s a dark professing place

Such a dark professing place

2nd Place

“The Calling”

by Arielle Silver

North Hollywood, CA

Freight train’s in the distance

Hear that whistle blow

See it slipping like a serpent

Beneath the sunset glow

Further out, the clouds

Are building up a storm,

Throwing bolts of lightning

They say it’s gonna pour

And someone’s calling someone

I can hear the neighbor’s ring

But no one’s calling me

I turn up all the lamps

Like a lighthouse on the bay

And tip an empty bottle

To another lonely day

Off the porch in the clover

Beyond the throw of light

Fireflies are blinking

The coming of the night

Like a thousand tiny torches

On a broken down marquee

No one’s calling me

That train knows where it’s going

If you make it back around

I’ll be sitting in the porch light

On the lonely side of town

Closer now, the clouds

This storm is gonna pour

It’s rumbling with thunder

Like the coming of the Lord

And someone’s calling someone

I can almost hear that choir sing

But no one’s calling me

No one’s calling me

3rd Place

“If I Hadn’t Needed Saving”

by Joseph Cain

Richmond, KY

Sometimes I take a stroll down

Memory lane and I slow down

At the place where we met

That first night

Just a friend of a friend

I didn’t know what we’d become then

Had a hundred other problems

On my mind, and

If I hadn’t needed saving

You might’a just walked right by

If I’d been a better person

If I’d lived a better life

If I didn’t need an angel

To pick me up and dust me off

If I hadn’t needed saving

I’d be lost

As I look around today

At this amazing life I have

From the outside looking in

I’ve got it all

This house you made into a home

That little boy who calls you Mom

It’d be so easy to forget

Where I came from, but

If I hadn’t needed saving

You might’a just walked right by

If I’d been a better person

If I’d lived a better life

If I didn’t need an angel

To pick me up and dust me off

If I hadn’t needed saving

I’d be lost

So every little tear I cried

Just begging God to send me a sign

Every broken heart

And hell-burnt scar

Before you saved my life

Was all worth it

Oh, it was worth it, cause

If I hadn’t needed saving

You might’a just walked right by

If I’d been a better person

If I’d lived a better life

If I didn’t need an angel

To pick me up and dust me off

Or if God had thought his best one

Just wasn’t worth the cost

If I was on the straight and narrow

And our paths had never crossed

If I hadn’t needed saving

I’d be lost

‘Cause you don’t meet angels on the road to heaven

No, you don’t meet angels on the road to heaven

No, you don’t meet angels on the road to heaven

God puts ‘em where he needs them

And sometimes we don’t see them

Right between hell and people like me

4th Place

“Sleepy Town”

by Daniel Senie

Charlestown, NH

At the general store you can get

Dog-house roses and cigarettes

Rods and reels and fishing nets

Movie rentals and snacks for pets

In this sleepy little town

This old town that time forgot

With its winding roads and flower pots

Neighbors who never lock their doors

But the trains don’t stop here, anymore

At the general store it all goes down

Social hub of this small town

Where the gossip goes around

And policeman makes his daily rounds

In this sleepy little town

This old town that time forgot

With its winding roads and flower pots

Neighbors who never lock their doors

But the trains don’t stop here, anymore

At the general store you’ll find it all

Snow shoes hanging from the wall

Gas your car, rakes for the fall

What you need, though it’s no mall

In this sleepy little town

Highway went by years ago

Factory moved down to Mexico

Quarries closed and motel too

Quiet settles like the morning dew

But the general store has closed its doors

Dust collects on the creaking floors

Can’t shop in this town no more

And we don’t know what’s in store

For this sleepy little town

This old town that time forgot

With its winding roads and flower pots

Neighbors who never lock their doors

But the trains don’t stop here, anymore

In this sleepy little town

Honorable Mention

“Thought I Knew”

by Dan Tappan

Boxborough, MA

“Civil Wars”

by Alicia Cook

Newark, NJ

“The Leaving Kind”

by Alicia Cook

Newark, NJ

“Dying to Meet You”

by Tom Storns

Largo, FL

“Shirley Temple”

by Pete Eastmure

Toronto, ON

“Daddy Just Because”

Pamela Steward

Goetzville, MI

“Mess of My Own Making”

Kaelan Ward

Chicago, IL

“Humboldt County”

Gordon Glantz

Blue Bell, PA

“Water Wars”

George Maddox

Pensacola, FL

“I Know This Man”

Matthew Soileau

Spring, Texas

Related