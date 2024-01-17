Boston Calling Fest 2024: Lineup, How To Get Tickets & More

The Boston Calling Music Festival is back at the Harvard Athletic Complex this spring, and the lineup is incredible. The festival’s headliners will include Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, The Killers, and Hozier. Additional acts for the fest are also going to be a wild ride, including the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, The Revivalists, Jessie Murph, Khruangbin, Young The Giant, Luke Hemmings, and many more.

Boston Calling Fest will kick off on Memorial Day weekend on May 24 and end on May 26. The three-day event will take place in Boston, Massachusetts at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

Getting tickets to Boston Calling Fest is an absolute breeze. Fans can get their hands on festival passes through StubHub, as well as Ticketmaster. All general sale tickets, including VIP and additional upgraded tickets, are also available via the festival’s website. If you’re late to the party and tickets have sold out, you’ll likely have some luck finding legitimate and FanProtect-guaranteed passes on StubHub.

Boston Calling Music Festival started in 2013 and was originally a twice-a-year event. Today, the festival occurs on Memorial Day weekend, just once per year. For over a decade, it’s been the pinnacle urban music festival in Boston, where it has consistently transformed the sprawling Harvard Athletic Complex into a haven for music aficionados.

This festival is a special one, and its uniqueness stems from its eclectic mix of genres, featuring an array of performances from indie rock to hip-hop. And that’s not all: Boston Calling Fest also features comedy shows, art installations, and a plethora of local food and drink offerings. This blend of music, art, and community creates an ambiance that is distinctly Boston Calling, making it a standout in the festival circuit. This isn’t a festival to miss this year!

Boston Calling is one of New England’s biggest music festivals of the year, so don’t wait around to reserve your festival passes!

Courtesy of Boston Calling

Boston Calling Music Festival 2024 FAQ

When do tickets for the Boston Calling Music Festival 2024 go on sale?

Boston Calling Fest tickets are currently on sale through the festival’s website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub. There was a brief presale event for fans and Chase cardholders that ended on January 13, but all general sale tickets for the festival are currently available for purchase.

How much do Boston Calling Music Festival 2024 tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Pricing tiers vary significantly for Boston Calling. To start, one-day general admission starts at $175, with GA+ tickets at $299, VIP tickets at $449, and Platinum tickets at $1,299. For those who want passes to the full three-day event, general admission for three days starts at $360, with GA+ tickets at $599, VIP tickets at $1,099, and Platinum tickets at $2,799. The fest is also offering a layaway plan that starts at $50 down.

If you purchase your tickets elsewhere, such as StubHub, keep in mind that third-party ticketing platforms may sell tickets at prices that are higher or lower than face value.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Boston Calling offers general admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum packages.

General admission will include access to the festival and all musical performances, as well as access to food vendors, free water stations, beer and wine, art displays, and the iconic Ferris wheel.

GA+ tickets include everything that general admission tickets offer, plus access to the GA+ Lounge, a cash bar and private bar complete with cocktails, and a special GA+ concierge.

VIP ticketholders will enjoy all of the basic perks of general admission, plus dedicated enhanced viewing at the main stages, access to the Jack Daniel’s VIP lounge, air-conditioned restrooms, another private bar, a quicker entrance lane, lockers, and mobile charging units for rent.

Platinum ticketholders get the best of the best from the above tiers, in addition to exclusive front-of-stage viewing, access to the Platinum Lounge, a complimentary bar, access to culinary offerings from celebrity chefs, complimentary parking, a Platinum concierge, a special entrance into the festival, access to the merch store, and a special festival gift for each of the three days.

Is there an age restriction for the Boston Calling Music Festival 2024?

Boston Calling Fest is an all-ages event. And luckily for parents, children under 10 can get in free with a pass-holding adult.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Boston Calling Music Festival 2024?

Absolutely!

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, some of the performers will have merch available near their stage. Just keep in mind that merch is first-come, first-served. Only Platinum ticketholders will have access to the dedicated festival merch store.

