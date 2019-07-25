Photo courtesy of the artist

Lousiville psych-folk outfit Bendigo Fletcher just released the lead single and title track, “Jackrabbit,” from their forthcoming EP, set to release on August 2nd. “Jackrabbit” is premiering below.

Singer/guitarist Ryan Anderson wrote “Jackrabbit” about one of the world’s oldest rollercoasters, “the Jackrabbit” outside of Pittsburgh, PA. The rollercoaster’s winding track and fast-paced nature reflected Anderson’s mental state at the time, yet he produced the lyrics during a rare moment of stillness on his childhood front porch.

“This song was a timely blessing that helped me work through some transition fears, a few tough decisions, and the shapeless, free-falling process of ‘growing up,’” Anderson says. “I think nostalgia, in a really wild, spontaneous way, helps me prioritize things. The Jackrabbit, the rollercoaster, was constructed in 1920… It lives and still rolls at Kennywood Park outside of Pittsburgh, PA, where my parents and much of my family live.”

Listen to “Jackrabbit” below.

