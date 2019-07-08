Frank Turner recently unveiled the particulars of his eighth LP No Man’s Land, which will come out on August 16.



Turner’s album gives voice to historically important women whose stories have largely gone unheard. The 13 tracks span the narratives of serial killer Nannie Doss, Byzantine princess Kassiani, Egyptian feminist and activist Huda Sha’arawi, and Resusci Anne, whose face was used as the model for the medical CPR mannequin across the world. A podcast series will accompany the album.



“No one else is writing these songs right now. That’s why I want to share these stories,” says Turner.



The first song and podcast are available today. “Sister Rosetta,” the albums first single, tells the tale of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, one of the most prominent musicians in American history. Listen below.



“It’s bringing together my two main interests in life, which have always been separate from each other — history and songwriting,” says Turner. “It’s not telling anyone what to do or how to live or how to be.”

View Turner’s tour dates and track list below and listen to his first podcast.





NO MAN’S LAND track list



1. Jinny Bingham’s Ghost

2. Sister Rosetta

3. I Believed You, William Blake

4. Nica

5. A Perfect Wife

6. Silent Key

7. Eye of the Day

8. The Death of Dora Hand

9. The Graveyard of the Outcast Dead

10. The Lioness

11. The Hymn of Kassiani

12. Rescue Annie

13. Rosemary Jane

FRANK TURNER UK SUMMER TOUR DATES



JULY

4th Coventry Empire (Solo Show Benefit for Wayout Arts)

5th Ashton Hall, Lancaster (Solo Show Benefit for Morecambe Food Bank)

6th & 7th King Tuts, Glasgow (Solo Show)11th2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham

12th Wasteland Festival, Newcastle

14th Folk By The Oak Festival, Hatfield



AUGUST

3rd Wickham Festival, Fareham

4th Tunes in the Castle, Exeter

9th Cropredy Festival, Cropredy

22nd Cottingham Folk Festival (Solo Show)

25th Greenbelt Festival, Kettering

