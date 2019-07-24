Photo by Sean Dunn

Will Johnson has released the second single from his forthcoming solo album Wire Mountain, which will come out on September 27 via Keeled Scales. The tune is called “A Solitary Slip.”



Johnson recorded the album alongside artist Britton Beisenherz at Ramble Creek Recording, marking their second recording together. A few other Texans joined Johnson on the album, including Jon Dee Graham, Thor Harris, and Little Mazarin.



Johnson nurtures his many other talents when he’s not recording his own music. Currently, he’s co-producing Austin Lucas’ upcoming album Immortal Americans and occasionally playing drums with Strand of Oaks. (He also enjoys both painting and trail-running when he’s not on tour.)



See Johnson’s tour dates below and stream “A Solitary Slip.”



9/11 : Cleveland OH @ Music Box

9/12 : Ann Arbor MI @ The Ark

9/13 : Indianapolis IN @ Hi-Fi Indy

9/17 : Louisville KY @ Headliners

9/18 : Nashville TN @ City Winery

9/20 : Birmingham AL @ Saturn

9/21 : Atlanta GA @ City Winery

9/22 : Asheville NC @ The Grey Eagle

9/24 : Carrboro NC @ Arts Center

9/25 : Richmond VA @ The Broadberry

9/26 : Washington DC @ City Winery

9/27 : Annapolis MD @ Rams Head on Stage



