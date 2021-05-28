2021 iHeartRadio Music Award Winners: The Full LIst

iHeartRadio honored the best of the best in music Thursday night (May 27) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Airing live from the Dolby theater in Los Angeles, the event saw top music celebs such as The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch take home a trophy or two.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch were two of the big winners of the night. The Weekend walked away with Song of the Year (“Blinding Lights”), Male Artist of the Year and TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category), while Ricch took home Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist and Hip-Hop Song of the Year (“The Box”).

Hosted by Usher—who also performed—the show invited a who’s who of music superstars to take the stage for epic performances, including Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande with The Weeknd and Dan + Shay.

Here are the winners of the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – WINNER

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lip a – WINNER

a Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd – WINNER

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

BTS

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration:

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – WINNER

Best Pop Album

Taylor Swift – folkore

Best New Pop Artist:

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat – WINNER

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

Alternative Rock Album

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Bang!” – AJR

“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly

“everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Level of Concern” – twenty one pilots – WINNER

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots – WINNER

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu – WINNER

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Rock Song of the Year:

“Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless

“Patience” – Chris Cornell

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters – WINNER

“Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC

“Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year:

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless – WINNER

Country Album of the Year

Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get

Country Song of the Year:

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan

“The Bones” – Maren Morris – WINNER

Country Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs – WINNER

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett – WINNER

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

Dance Album of the Year

Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil

Dance Song of the Year:

“Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK

“ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN – WINNER

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello – WINNER

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

Lil Baby – My Turn

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch – WINNER

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch – WINNER

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch – WINNER

R&B Album of the Year

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

R&B Song of the Year:

“B.S.” – Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug – WINNER

“Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna

“Playing Games” – Summer Walker

“Slide” – H.E.R. featuring YG

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

H.E.R. – WINNER

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley

Snoh Aalegra – WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Caramelo” – Ozuna

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd

“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin – WINNER

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist:

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro – WINNER

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

﻿Christian Nodal – AYAYAY!

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma

“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal

“Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50

“Te Volvería A Elegir” – Calibre 50

“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Banda Los Sebastianes

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Gerardo Ortíz

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin – WINNER

Songwriter of the Year:

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley – WINNER

Dan Nigro

Finneas

Best Lyrics: (Socially Voted Category)

“Adore You” – Harry Styles – WINNER

“Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“ Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover- WINNER

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cover

“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cover

“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cover

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#Agnation – Agnez Mo

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BLINK – BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY – BTS – WINNER

#Harries – Harry Styles

#Limelights – Why Don’t We

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens – NCT 127

#Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“ Dynamite” – BTS – WINNER

“Hawái” – Maluma

“How You Like That” – BLACKPINK

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Dixie D’Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo -WINNER

Tate McRae

Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category

“Dynamite” (BTS)– Son Sung Deuk – WINNER

“34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson

“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami

“Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna

“Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson

“Say So” (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown

WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight

“Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category