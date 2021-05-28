2021 iHeartRadio Music Award Winners: The Full LIst

iHeartRadio honored the best of the best in music Thursday night (May 27) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Airing live from the Dolby theater in Los Angeles, the event saw top music celebs such as The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch take home a trophy or two.
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch were two of the big winners of the night. The Weekend walked away with Song of the Year (“Blinding Lights”), Male Artist of the Year and TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category), while Ricch took home Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist and Hip-Hop Song of the Year (“The Box”).
Hosted by Usher—who also performed—the show invited a who’s who of music superstars to take the stage for epic performances, including Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande with The Weeknd and Dan + Shay.
Here are the winners of the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards.
Song of the Year:
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – WINNER
- “Circles” – Post Malone
- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
- “ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
Female Artist of the Year:
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa – WINNER
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- The Weeknd – WINNER
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
- BTS
- Dan + Shay – WINNER
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- twenty one pilots
Best Collaboration:
- “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
- “Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
- “Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – WINNER
Best Pop Album
Taylor Swift – folkore
Best New Pop Artist:
- 24kGoldn
- blackbear
- Doja Cat – WINNER
- JP Saxe
- Pop Smoke
Alternative Rock Album
Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
- “Bang!” – AJR
- “Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly
- “everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish
- “Level of Concern” – twenty one pilots – WINNER
- “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Billie Eilish
- Cage the Elephant
- twenty one pilots – WINNER
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
- Ashe
- Dayglow
- Powfu – WINNER
- Royal & The Serpent
- Wallows
Rock Song of the Year:
- “Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless
- “Patience” – Chris Cornell
- “Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters – WINNER
- “Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC
- “Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne
Rock Artist of the Year:
- AC/DC
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Shinedown
- The Pretty Reckless – WINNER
Country Album of the Year
Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get
Country Song of the Year:
- “Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
- “Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
- “One Margarita” – Luke Bryan
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris – WINNER
Country Artist of the Year:
- Blake Shelton
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs – WINNER
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
- Ashley McBryde
- Gabby Barrett – WINNER
- HARDY
- Ingrid Andress
- Jameson Rodgers
Dance Album of the Year
Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil
Dance Song of the Year:
- “Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK
- “ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
- “Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur
- “Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN – WINNER
Dance Artist of the Year:
- Anabel Englund
- Diplo
- Marshmello – WINNER
- Surf Mesa
- Tiësto
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Lil Baby – My Turn
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- “High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
- “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
- “ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
- “The Box” – Roddy Ricch – WINNER
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- DaBaby
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Pop Smoke
- Roddy Ricch – WINNER
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
- Jack Harlow
- Moneybagg Yo
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave
- Roddy Ricch – WINNER
R&B Album of the Year
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
R&B Song of the Year:
- “B.S.” – Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.
- “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug – WINNER
- “Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna
- “Playing Games” – Summer Walker
- “Slide” – H.E.R. featuring YG
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Chris Brown
- H.E.R. – WINNER
- Jhené Aiko
- Snoh Aalegra
- Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist:
- Chloe x Halle
- Lonr.
- Mahalia
- Skip Marley
- Snoh Aalegra – WINNER
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
- “Caramelo” – Ozuna
- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- “Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd
- “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- “Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – WINNER
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin – WINNER
- KAROL G
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Best New Latin Artist:
- Chesca
- Jay Wheeler
- Natanael Cano
- Neto Bernal
- Rauw Alejandro – WINNER
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
Christian Nodal – AYAYAY!
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
“Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma
“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal
“Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50
“Te Volvería A Elegir” – Calibre 50
“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Banda Los Sebastianes
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Gerardo Ortíz
Producer of the Year:
- Andrew Watt
- Dr Luke
- Frank Dukes
- Louis Bell
- Max Martin – WINNER
Songwriter of the Year:
- Ali Tamposi
- Amy Allen
- Ashley Gorley – WINNER
- Dan Nigro
- Finneas
Best Lyrics: (Socially Voted Category)
- “Adore You” – Harry Styles – WINNER
- “Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
- “cardigan” – Taylor Swift
- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
- “everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
- “If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
- “Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
- “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
- “Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover- WINNER
- “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cover
- “Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cover
- “Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cover
- “Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
- #Agnation – Agnez Mo
- #Arianators – Ariana Grande
- #Beliebers – Justin Bieber
- #BLINK – BLACKPINK
- #BTSARMY – BTS – WINNER
- #Harries – Harry Styles
- #Limelights – Why Don’t We
- #Louies – Louis Tomlinson
- #MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
- #NCTzens – NCT 127
- #Selenators – Selena Gomez
- #Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
- “Dynamite” – BTS – WINNER
- “Hawái” – Maluma
- “How You Like That” – BLACKPINK
- “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
- “Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
- “Yummy” – Justin Bieber
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Jaden Hossler
- LILHUDDY
- Nessa Barrett
- Olivia Rodrigo -WINNER
- Tate McRae
Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category
- “Dynamite” (BTS)– Son Sung Deuk – WINNER
- “34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson
- “Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
- “Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami
- “Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna
- “Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson
- “Say So” (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown
- WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight
- “Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – WINNER
- “Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP
“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
- “Say So” – Doja Cat
- “WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion