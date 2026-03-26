How to Watch Tonight’s 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Streaming Options, Start Time, & More

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards are finally here. Hosted by Ludacris, the 13th annual show will air live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on Thursday, March 26.

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Fans can tune into the action on FOX from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET. West coast viewers will see a tape delayed version of the show.

Those who prefer to listen to the show instead of watching it on TV can do so on iHeartRadio stations nationwide. They can also tune in on the free iHeartRadio app.

Fans without cable don’t have to miss out on the action. They can watch it all go down via services including Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and FuboTV.

What to Expect from the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be a can’t miss show.

The ceremony boasts a stacked performance lineup with Alex Warren, John Mellencamp, Kehlani, Lainey Wilson, Ludacris, and RAYE all set to take the stage. Additionally, TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue are set to perform together for the first time.

Special appearances from Alysa Liu, Ne-Yo, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, sombr, and Weezer are also scheduled.

On top of that, Taylor Swift, the most nominated artist of the year with nine nods, will make her first awards show appearance of 2026. The second most nominees of the year are Warren, Bad Bunny, and Sabrina Carpenter, each of whom earned eight nods.

Additional multi-nominees include Benson Boone, Ella Langley, Jelly Roll, and Morgan Wallen.

The non-competitive award recipients include Ludacris, who will be honored with the 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award. The distinction honors artists whose portfolio has shaped culture across multiple decades.

Meanwhile, the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, which is presented to an artist who has impacted both music and global culture throughout their career, will be presented to Miley Cyrus.

Warren will receive the 2026 iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award. The trophy will be given out in celebration of Warren’s remarkable rise and record‑shattering achievements.

As for the 2026 iHeartRadio Icon Award that will be presented to Mellencamp. That’s certainly fitting, as the “Jack & Diane” singer defined an era and influenced generations of musicians.

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