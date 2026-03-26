Here’s Every Performer From Tonight’s iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards boast a stacked performer lineup. At the 13th annual show, stars including Lainey Wilson are scheduled to take the stage.

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Meanwhile, Ludacris will pull double duty, as he’s set to both host and perform at the show. The rapper is also this year’s recipient of the iHeartRadio Landmark Award. The distinction honors artists whose portfolio has shaped culture across multiple decades.

Alex Warren, who will be honored with the 2026 iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at the ceremony, has also been tapped to perform.

Warren is one of the top nominees of the year. He, Bad Bunny, and Sabrina Carpenter each earned eight nominations. That’s behind only Taylor Swift, who notched nine nods. Additional multi-nominees include Benson Boone, Ella Langley, Jelly Roll, and Morgan Wallen.

John Mellencamp will also take the stage at Thursday’s show. Mellencamp’s performance will come the same night that he’s set to receive the 2026 iHeartRadio Icon Award. That’s certainly fitting, as the “Jack & Diane” singer defined an era and influenced generations of musicians.

Additionally, TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue will perform together for the first time. Other performers at the 2026 ceremony include RAYE and Kehlani.

What to Expect from the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

On top of the night’s big performers, appearances from Alysa Liu, Ne-Yo, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, sombr, and Weezer are scheduled to occur. Additionally, Swift will make her first awards show appearance of 2026.

Meanwhile, the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, which is presented to an artist who has impacted both music and global culture throughout their career, will be presented to Miley Cyrus.

“This is an annual awards show made exclusively for fans, celebrating the biggest songs and artists they’ve loved listening to on iHeartRadio stations and our iHeartRadio app all year long,” John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises and Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer of iHeartMedia, said in a press release. “FOX viewers will also get an exclusive preview of some of the songs they’ll be listening to in the Summer of ‘26.”

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

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