2024 ACM Award Nominees Announced: Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and More

The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominees for this year’s ACM awards, and there are some big names leading the pack in sheer number of nominations. Artists like Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and Kelsea Ballerini have been nominated, among so many others.

The 59th Annual ACM Awards streams live on Prime Video and on the Amazon Music Twitch Live channel on May 16. The show starts at 8 pm Eastern, broadcasting live from Frisco, Texas. Below is the full list of nominations, from artists of the year to album and song-centered awards, via Country Now.

Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen lead the ACM Awards nominations. Combs comes out with a total of eight nominations, while Moroney is the leading female artist with six. Wallen is the leading male artist, also with six. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson follow with five nominations each, while Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis each scored four.

59th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees — Artists

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

New Male Artist of the Year

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

59th Annual ACM Awards Nominees — Music

Album of the Year

Gettin’ Old — Luke Combs

Higher — Chris Stapleton

Leather — Cody Johnson

One Thing At A Time — Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) — Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

“Burn It Down” — Parker McCollum

“Fast Car” — Luke Combs

“Last Night” — Morgan Wallen

“Need A Favor” — Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis

Song of the Year (Awarded to Artists as well as Songwriters/Publishers)

“Fast Car” — Luke Combs; Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck” —Lainey Wilson; Dallas Wilson, Trannie Anderson

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; Chase McGill, Greylan James, Josh Osborne

“The Painter” — Cody Johnson; Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

“Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney; Ben Williams, David Fanning, Paul Jenkins

Music Event of the Year

“Can’t Break Up Now” — Old Dominion and Megan Moroney

“Different ‘Round Here” — Riley Green ft. Luke Combs

“I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

“Man Made A Bar” — Morgan Wallen ft. Eric Church

“Save Me” — Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

Visual Media of the Year

“Burn It Down” — Parker McCollum

“Human” — Cody Johnson

“In Your Love” — Tyler Childers

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley GOrley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Featured Images by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for BetMGM; Hubert Vestil/Getty Images; Hubert Vestil/Getty Images