2024 ACM Award Nominees Announced: Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and More

The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominees for this year’s ACM awards, and there are some big names leading the pack in sheer number of nominations. Artists like Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and Kelsea Ballerini have been nominated, among so many others.
Videos by American Songwriter
The 59th Annual ACM Awards streams live on Prime Video and on the Amazon Music Twitch Live channel on May 16. The show starts at 8 pm Eastern, broadcasting live from Frisco, Texas. Below is the full list of nominations, from artists of the year to album and song-centered awards, via Country Now.
Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen lead the ACM Awards nominations. Combs comes out with a total of eight nominations, while Moroney is the leading female artist with six. Wallen is the leading male artist, also with six. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson follow with five nominations each, while Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis each scored four.
59th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees — Artists
Entertainer of the Year
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
- Flatland Cavalry
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
- Kassi Ashton
- Ashley Cooke
- Hannah Ellis
- Kylie Morgan
- Megan Moroney
New Male Artist of the Year
- ERNEST
- Kameron Marlowe
- Dylan Scott
- Conner Smith
- Nate Smith
New Duo or Group of the Year
- Neon Union
- Restless Road
- Tigirlily Gold
59th Annual ACM Awards Nominees — Music
Album of the Year
- Gettin’ Old — Luke Combs
- Higher — Chris Stapleton
- Leather — Cody Johnson
- One Thing At A Time — Morgan Wallen
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) — Kelsea Ballerini
Single of the Year
- “Burn It Down” — Parker McCollum
- “Fast Car” — Luke Combs
- “Last Night” — Morgan Wallen
- “Need A Favor” — Jelly Roll
- “Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis
Song of the Year (Awarded to Artists as well as Songwriters/Publishers)
- “Fast Car” — Luke Combs; Tracy Chapman
- “Heart Like A Truck” —Lainey Wilson; Dallas Wilson, Trannie Anderson
- “Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; Chase McGill, Greylan James, Josh Osborne
- “The Painter” — Cody Johnson; Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
- “Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney; Ben Williams, David Fanning, Paul Jenkins
Music Event of the Year
- “Can’t Break Up Now” — Old Dominion and Megan Moroney
- “Different ‘Round Here” — Riley Green ft. Luke Combs
- “I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
- “Man Made A Bar” — Morgan Wallen ft. Eric Church
- “Save Me” — Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
Visual Media of the Year
- “Burn It Down” — Parker McCollum
- “Human” — Cody Johnson
- “In Your Love” — Tyler Childers
- “Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis
- “Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney
Songwriter of the Year
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley GOrley
- Hillary Lindsey
- Chase McGill
- Josh Thompson
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
- Zach Bryan
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Featured Images by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for BetMGM; Hubert Vestil/Getty Images; Hubert Vestil/Getty Images