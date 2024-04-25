Reba McEntire to Host Academy of Country Music Awards for 17th Time, Perform New Music

Reba McEntire has been chosen to host the 59th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16 this year. This is McEntire’s 17th time hosting the award show. In addition to hosting more times than any other artist, she’ll also be taking the stage to perform new music. The ACM Awards will stream live for everyone on Prime Video at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Videos by American Songwriter

McEntire is a 16-time ACM award winner and 9-time nominee for Entertainer of the Year, winning in 1994. Plus she has the charisma and iconic personality that makes her the perfect award show host. Maybe she’ll even bring some of her chicken tenders from The Voice auditions to the show, one can only hope.

“I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!” McEntire announced in a statement. “What an honor to have been part of the past, present, and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video. I can’t wait to get to Texas and see everybody May 16th!”

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Recalls How the Music Industry Wanted To Change Her: “That’s Not Me”]

Academy of Country Music Shares Excitement at Having Reba McEntire Back

Additionally, ACM CEO Damon Whiteside put out a statement sharing the Academy’s excitement to have McEntire on board. “We are thrilled for the homecoming of Reba to the ACM Awards stage for the 17th time!” Whiteside said. “No one has a deeper and richer history with the Academy than Reba, from her many years hosting the ACM Awards, and from her 16 ACM Awards wins including Entertainer of the Year and two ACM anniversary Milestone Awards. With exciting new music coming, extensive television presence, and a worldwide fanbase, Reba’s back and better than ever!”

The official ACM red carpet will air on Prime Video, as well as on the Amazon Music Twitch Channel and Amazon Live, at 7 p.m. Eastern. Additionally, the award show will be available directly following the stream on Prime Video, and the next day on Amazon Freevee and the Amazon Music app, so fans can watch the whole show again.

“Reba McEntire is an icon,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. “She is one of the most influential artist in the music industry and we are thrilled to welcome her back as host of the Academy of Country Music Awards.”

There are also a limited number of tickets to country music’s longest-running award show available on SeatGeek. Lucky fans can get exclusive entry to Country Music’s Party of the Year and experience the excitement in-person.

Featured Image via Academy of Country Music/PMC