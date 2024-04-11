Jelly Roll Expresses Surprise, Gratitude After Earning Four ACM Award Nominations Including Entertainer of the Year

It has been a big week for Jelly Roll. First, he won two trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Days later, he took home three wins at the CMT Music Awards. Those wins included the coveted Video of the Year Award on Sunday (April 7). Two days later, he learned that he received four ACM Awards nominations. He’s up for Single of the Year for “Need a Favor,” Music Event of the Year for “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Even after receiving accolades, awards, and acceptance from the country music industry, Jelly Roll is still surprised to receive four nods from the Academy of Country Music. He sat down with People to discuss his feelings on the nominations.

Jelly Roll Shares His Thoughts on ACM Nominations

Fans of the Tennessee native weren’t surprised to see him among the list of ACM nominees this year. After all, he has been a constant presence at awards shows over the past couple of years. However, for him, the new accolades are “just f—ing unbelievable.”

“I spent my whole life thinking that what I was doing would never be heard or seen,” Jelly Roll told the publication. “I almost gave up on any dream of this thing ever being like it is now. And man, is it just incredible to be in the middle of it. I’m grateful,” he added.

Gratitude is at the center of everything Jelly Roll has done recently. During his chat with People, he revealed that he starts his day with mindfulness. “Every morning we get in the sauna, me and my buddies, and we do highs, lows, and a gratitude,” he explained. “Man, I just couldn’t get off gratitude. I just couldn’t quit thinking about how unreal the last eight days have been.”

He Takes the Nominations as a Sign

“Not every awards show in America is giving an opportunity to the guy that’s talking against fentanyl and representing the people I speak about,” Jelly Roll said. “To see four nominations just showed me how much my peers and the industry care about what I think, even my core messages outside of the music,” he added.

Jelly Roll is the first artist to get the Entertainer of the Year nomination in his first round at the ACM Awards in over 20 years. The last artist to do so was Billy Ray Cyrus in 1993. However, he’s not letting the nomination go to his head. “I’m not even going to start to even let that thought cross my mind. That’s insanity.”

