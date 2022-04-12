2022 CMT Music Award Winners – Full List

The 2022 CMT Music Awards, country music’s only entirely fan-voted show, aired live from Nashville on Monday night (April 11) on CBS. Country’s biggest stars from Faith Hill, LeAnn Rimes, and The Judds (who reunited for their first nationally televised award show performance in more than 20 years) to Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, and Miranda Lambert took the stage to present and perform on a night when country music stars shine.

The show was set to be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie until Ballerini revealed that she had tested positive for COVID and could not attend in person. However, Ballerini is still fulfilling her duties from the comfort of her own home.

“The incredible CMT team and my team have bought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform,” Ballerini explained in a social media video. “It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best…”

Stepping in at the last minute to co-host in person alongside Mackie is country superstar Kane Brown.

Brown led the field with four nominations, including for Video of the Year. Ballerini has three nominations, as does Mickey Guyton. Cody Johnson and BRELAND have two each.

Check out the winners for the 2022 CMT Music Awards: (Winners in BOLD)

(Winners will be updated as they are announced)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo, or collaboration). Top nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on April 4. Final nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 11. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

MIRANDA LAMBERT – “IF I WAS A COWBOY” – WINNER

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

​​Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

MADDIE & TAE – “WOMAN YOU GOT” – WINNER

Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC®

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

BRELAND – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

PARKER McCOLLUM – “TO BE LOVED BY YOU – WINNER

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

JASON ALDEAN & CARRIE UNDERWOOD – “IF I DIDN’T LOVE ” – WINNER

– Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group, or duo)

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

GEORGE STRAIT – ‘IS ANYBODY GOIN’ TO SAN ANTONE (From CMT GIANTS: CHARLEY PRIDE) – WINNER

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance from a production, series, or livestream created for CMT Digital / Social Channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group, or duo)

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi – “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)

TRENDING COMEBACK SONG OF THE YEAR

Alan Jackson – “Freight Train”

Brooks & Dunn – “Neon Moon”

Dolly Parton – “9 to 5”

Reba McEntire – “I’m A Survivor”

Sara Evans – “Suds In The Bucket”

Shania Twain – “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

TAYLOR SWIFT – “LOVE STORY” (Taylor’s Version) – WINNER

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT