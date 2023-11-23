2023: The Year of the Hard Rock and Heavy Metal TV Commercial

Hard rock and metal fans have always known that their music makes a great soundtrack to so many aspects of their lives, so it should come as no surprise that major corporations have figured that out, as well. In recent years there have been an increasing number of television commercials featuring the music of, and even guest appearances by, popular hard rocking artists like Ratt, Pantera, and KISS.

Here are five spots released in 2023 to include musicians in the genre. Some of these artists have been used multiple times in the past…

The Crue’s music has been heard before in a spot for Kia, so why not another automobile manufacturer? On their YouTube channel, Acura declares: “Five new worlds. Five distinct drivers. One journey through the Acuraverse.” In this clip, a woman racing along in an electric Acura transforms into another woman in another Acura, and so on, and dovetails into a clip from the car-racing anime series Chiaki’s Journey. It’s very sci-fi, and Mick Mars’ driving riffs are perfect for watching people drive fast.

AC/DC is no stranger to licensing, with various high voltage tunes being excerpted for ads for Dodge, Applebee’s, Twisted Tea, and Walmart (at least three different Walmart ones). In another spot placement, the famed whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s hawks their brand by featuring musicians like St. Vincent, Kingfish, and Haim in action, with “Back in Black” blasting in the background and a bottle of Jack appropriately positioned onstage. What’s a little curious about the band’s decision to license to Jack Daniel’s and other alcohol companies is that the official cause of original AC/DC frontman Bon Scott’s death is listed as “acute alcohol poisoning.”

Judas Priest has had their music used in spots for Burger King, Honda Odyssey, Liquid Death (a cover version), TV Land, and Sharkomatic (back in the ‘80s!). Singer Rob Halford has also appeared in commercials for Virgin Mobile and Plymouth Rock Assurance.

This one’s more off-the-wall, as Canadian company Telus pushes the new iPhone 15 while various animals—including a Highland cow, a Silkie chicken, a Shetland pony—gaze at it with rapt attention before starting to shake or bang their heads to Priest’s music. Telus actually features animals in many of their commercials, so this fits neatly within their promotional continuum.

This is the lightest song musically on this list. You’ve heard Van Halen tunes in spots for Crystal Pepsi (around 1992!) and Nissan. Although this ad mostly uses the famous synth chords from this monster ‘80s hit, we get some of Eddie’s riffing near the end, as well.

The concept here is simple: People weary of office parties, holiday gatherings, even their kids’ Christmas play, decide to march en masse to McDonald’s because that will make them happy. No, we don’t buy that either. But they figure you’ll hear the tune and immediately want to jump right into a Big Mac, or at least a Quarter Pounder (with cheese).

(NOTE: McDonald’s UK decided to rip this video away from us on YouTube just as we were going to publication! But here’s a link you can follow to experience the VH festiveness…)

Pepsi Black: The Warning‘s “Narcisista”

Offering a throwback to classic sounds with a modern twist, Mexican metal trio The Warning had already been swelling in popularity—from opening for Muse, to playing on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards—before appearing as themselves in this Spanish-language ad for Pepsi Black. They also surfaced in another Pepsi Black ad with DJ Marian Abo, Lobo Estepario, and Joel Fridman. Landing such exposure is certainly a boon to up-and-coming young talents like this.

