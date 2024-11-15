2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup Revealed: Dan + Shay, Dasha, Kylie Minogue, and Many More Set to Perform

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many are already gearing up for their traditional holiday celebrations. While gathering with family and friends over big meals is a cornerstone of many celebrations, many Americans start their holiday with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The floats, marching bands, and top-tier musical guests are always a hit among viewers. The full lineup of performers for this year’s parade dropped this morning (November 15).
The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thanksgiving (November 28) morning in New York City. This year’s parade will include 22 balloons, 34 floats, 28 clown crews, 11 marching bands, and performances from some of the biggest stars in the world. It will air on NBC and stream on Peacock starting at 8:30 AM in all time zones with an encore presentation at 2 PM ET/PT. Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb will host the coverage.
2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup
This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature new, never-before-seen balloons including Minnie Mouse. Additionally, Smokey Bear, Stuart the Minion, Ronald McDonald, Pillsbury Doughboy, and Spongebob and his pet snail Gary will float above the streets of the Big Apple.
Will Cass, executive producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade spoke to USA Today about adding the Minnie Mouse balloon to the parade. “It has been a Macy’s Studios dream for quite some time, and the folks here on my team who’ve worked on the design, actually bringing that character to life as a balloon in the sky, couldn’t be more excited about it,” he said.
The parade wouldn’t be complete without a series of star-studded performances. See the full lineup of musical performers and more below.
- Alex Warren
- Ariana Madix
- Bishop Briggs
- Charli D’Amelio
- Chloe Bailey
- Coco Jones
- AUM Dance Creations
- Black Haus Creative
- BOSS Kids
- Circus Vazquez
- Indigenous Enterprise
- Kilgore College Rangerettes
- La Fuerza Dance Company
- Move NYC Young Professionals Ensemble
- Spirit of America Dance Stars
- Spirit of America Cheer
- Riverdance 30—The New Generation
- Dan + Shay
- Dasha
- Idina Menzel
- Jimmy Fallon and the Roots
- Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block)
- Kylie Cantrall
- Lea Salonga
- Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear)
- Natti Natasha
- The New York Liberty and Ellie the Elephant
- Rachel Platten
- Sebastian Yatra
- T-Pain
- Walker Hayes
- Loud Luxury
- Cynthia Eriva
- Cole Escala (Oh, Mary!)
- Kylie Minogue
- Jennifer Hudson
- Billy Potter
