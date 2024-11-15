2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup Revealed: Dan + Shay, Dasha, Kylie Minogue, and Many More Set to Perform

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many are already gearing up for their traditional holiday celebrations. While gathering with family and friends over big meals is a cornerstone of many celebrations, many Americans start their holiday with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The floats, marching bands, and top-tier musical guests are always a hit among viewers. The full lineup of performers for this year’s parade dropped this morning (November 15).

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thanksgiving (November 28) morning in New York City. This year’s parade will include 22 balloons, 34 floats, 28 clown crews, 11 marching bands, and performances from some of the biggest stars in the world. It will air on NBC and stream on Peacock starting at 8:30 AM in all time zones with an encore presentation at 2 PM ET/PT. Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb will host the coverage.

2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature new, never-before-seen balloons including Minnie Mouse. Additionally, Smokey Bear, Stuart the Minion, Ronald McDonald, Pillsbury Doughboy, and Spongebob and his pet snail Gary will float above the streets of the Big Apple.

Will Cass, executive producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade spoke to USA Today about adding the Minnie Mouse balloon to the parade. “It has been a Macy’s Studios dream for quite some time, and the folks here on my team who’ve worked on the design, actually bringing that character to life as a balloon in the sky, couldn’t be more excited about it,” he said.

The parade wouldn’t be complete without a series of star-studded performances. See the full lineup of musical performers and more below.

Alex Warren

Ariana Madix

Bishop Briggs

Charli D’Amelio

Chloe Bailey

Coco Jones

AUM Dance Creations

Black Haus Creative

BOSS Kids

Circus Vazquez

Indigenous Enterprise

Kilgore College Rangerettes

La Fuerza Dance Company

Move NYC Young Professionals Ensemble

Spirit of America Dance Stars

Spirit of America Cheer

Riverdance 30—The New Generation

Dan + Shay

Dasha

Idina Menzel

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots

Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block)

Kylie Cantrall

Lea Salonga

Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear)

Natti Natasha

The New York Liberty and Ellie the Elephant

Rachel Platten

Sebastian Yatra

T-Pain

Walker Hayes

Loud Luxury

Cynthia Eriva

Cole Escala (Oh, Mary!)

Kylie Minogue

Jennifer Hudson

Billy Potter

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images



