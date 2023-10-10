21 Savage Announces Long-Awaited Homecoming Show in London, England

After years of immigration issues, 21 Savage is finally a legal United States citizen. This means that he no longer has to worry about being deported from the country. More than that, the rapper is finally free to travel internationally. He’s not wasting any time in taking full advantage of that fact. Over the weekend, the London-born rapper announced a homecoming show.

21 Savage moved to Atlanta, Georgia as a child after being born in London, England. He rose to stardom in the United States and has a huge fanbase in the U.K. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to make it to London to entertain his hometown crowd. As a result, he wasted no time in booking a London show after gaining the ability to travel outside the country.

Over the weekend, Savage took to social media to make the big announcement. He’ll take the stage at London’s O2 on November 30. Baby Drill and 21 Little Harold will open the long-awaited homecoming show.

Tickets for the show go on sale on October 13 via Livenation.

21 Savage’s legal issues began with a 2019 arrest. He caught drug and firearm possession charges at the time. Additionally, authorities discovered that his visa had expired. In short, one of the biggest rising stars in hip-hop was in the country illegally. Since then, he has been fighting to gain permanent citizenship. Furthermore, he had to put international touring on the back burner until he sorted his legal issues.

Last Friday, 21 Savage’s attorney confirmed that the rapper gained his citizenship in immigration court. As a result, he’s now a lawful permanent resident of the country where he has lived since he was only 7 years old. The next day, he celebrated his ability to leave the country by hitting the stage with Drake in Toronto. Savage and Drake brought their It’s All a Blur Tour to a close with the poignant performance.

He tried to make it into the country sooner. However, that didn’t happen. Canadian authorities turned him away at the border on Friday. They most likely did not have access to the brand-new change in the rapper’s immigration status. Luckily, he was able to get everything ironed out before the show on Saturday.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music