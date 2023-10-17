Earlier this month, 21 Savage became a legal permanent resident of the United States. Almost immediately, he announced a homecoming show in London at the O2 Arena. Now, that show has grown into a short European tour.

21 Savage took to social media to announce the 8-stop European tour yesterday. In the post’s caption, he calls the short run “the warm up,” signaling more overseas dates to come in the future. Like his originally scheduled London date, Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold will provide support throughout the tour.

Tickets for the European tour go on sale this Friday, October 20 via Ticketmaster. Presale tickets are available on Thursday, October 20.

21 Savage’s legal issues came to a close earlier this month. He celebrated with his first show outside of the United States on October 7. He joined Drake on the final date of the It’s All a Blur Tour at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

21 Savage was born in London, England, and moved to Atlanta, Georgia with his mother at the age of seven. Before long, he became tangled in a life of crime, joined a gang, and eventually had a run-in with the law. A 2019 arrest led to drug and firearm charges for the rising rapper. At the same time, authorities discovered that he was in the country on an expired visa.

The Atlanta rapper has plenty to celebrate this year. His new immigration status and resulting European shows are at the top of that list to be sure. However, that’s just part of it. Earlier this month, Drake submitted their joint album Her Loss for Grammy consideration. The album will be on the ballot for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

11/14—Paris, France @ Zenith La Villette

11/16—Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

11/17—Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle

11/19—Berlin, Germany @ Max Schmelling Halle

11/21—Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

11/23—Manchester, United Kingdom @ Mayfield Depot

11/24—Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Forum

11/30—London, United Kingdom @ The O2 Arena

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images