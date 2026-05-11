22 Years Ago Today, Country Music’s “Redneck Woman” Released Her Rowdy, Record-Breaking Debut Album

Born to a teenage mother, Gretchen Wilson grew up in a rural Illinois trailer park and dropped out of high school. She was a struggling single mom herself when she released her debut single, “Redneck Woman”, in March 2004. The unabashed tune, co-written with John Rich of Big & Rich, didn’t exactly jive with the image of the airbrushed female country artist at the time—and that’s exactly why fans loved it. On this day (May 11) in 2004, Gretchen Wilson released her debut album, Here for the Party, through Epic Records Nashville.

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The Album Earned Five Grammy Nominations

For many women with backgrounds similar to Wilson’s, Here for the Party represented the first time they had heard themselves on country radio. It broke the record for highest first sales week from a debut album by a country artist, topping the country albums chart and debuting at No. 2 on the all-genre hot 100.

Suddenly, everyone was talking about Gretchen Wilson. All four of the LP’s singles—”Redneck Woman”; the title track; “When I Think About Cheatin’”; and “Homewrecker”—reached the top 5 of the country singles chart. “Redneck Woman” spent five weeks on top, making Wilson the first solo woman to summit the Hot Country Songs chart since Martina McBride did so with “Blessed” in March 2002.

Additionally, Here for the Party garnered Wilson four Grammy nods—Best New Artist, Best Country Album, Best Country Song (“Redneck Woman”) and Best Female Country Vocal Performance (“Redneck Woman”). Wilson took home Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

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Gretchen Wilson Wasn’t “No High-Class Broad”

In a previous interview with Taste of Country, Gretchen Wilson revealed how Faith Hill’s “Breathe” inspired her breakout hit “Redneck Woman”.

The two were watching music videos together one day when the music video for Hill’s 1999 chart-topper came on, Wilson recalled.

“She looks like a supermodel. She’s rolling around in satin sheets… I looked at John and said, ‘This is probably never gonna happen for me because I’ll never look like that, and I’ll never be that. That is just not the kind of woman I am,’” recalled the 2005 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year.

When Rich asked Wilson what kind of woman she was, she responded, “A redneck woman.”

“What’s the matter with that?” he replied.

“We, at that moment, decided to be as authentic as we could about that kind of a woman, and I felt like it was a responsibility almost at that point to speak to those girls who felt like me,” Wilson said.

Authenticity has served her well. Gretchen Wilson started her own independent record label, Redneck Records, in 2009. She recently starred in season 1 of CBS’ new competition reality show The Road alongside Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.

Featured image by Ron Wolfson/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli