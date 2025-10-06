Parker McCollum Melts Hearts Bringing 4-Year-Old Fan On Stage During “Burn It Down” Performance

While spending most of 2025 on the road with his tour, Parker McCollum didn’t stray too far from the studio as he released his latest self-titled album. Featuring songs like “What Kinda Man” and “Hope That I’m Enough”, the album landed No. 6 on the US Top Country Albums chart. But not all of 2025 was great. Back in January, the singer battled a sickness that caused him to bow out of his performance at State College. Thankfully, overcoming the illness, he recently made his way back to the Bryce James Center and decided to make a little girl’s dream come true when performing “Burn It Down” with her.

Videos by American Songwriter

During his original concert, which again – was canceled, McCollum was introduced to 4-year-old Rylee. Promising the little girl he would call her on stage to perform “Burn It Down”, the moment never came.

Not about to crush Rylee’s dream, McCollum returned for a sold-out concert. And keeping his promise, the singer brought her on stage for her moment in the spotlight. Although somewhat stunned by the lights and thousands of fans in the crowd, Rylee’s mother, Austyn, blamed her shyness on lack of sleep. Captioning the video, she wrote, “My girl got her moment! She was SO sleepy but said she didn’t even notice all the people, was only looking at Parker.”

[RELATED: Parker McCollum Plots Nationwide 2026 Tour Featuring Jake Worthington, Max McNown & More]

Parker McCollum Never Forgot About His Biggest Fan

Speaking about that original concert, McCollum couldn’t get his mind off the promise he made Rylee. “I thought about that while I was laying there puking my guts out all night on my bus, the most violently ill I’ve ever been. I would absolutely love to have her sing.” He added, “I literally thought about that while I was throwing up. I was like, ‘That little girl is gonna think I’m the worst ever.’ In fact, I looked her in the eye and said, ‘Yes, you can get on stage.’ And [I] didn’t even play the rest of the show.”

Already surpassing 143,000 likes, fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet moment. “This is the sweetest! So glad she finally got her moment.” Another comment read, “I was crying and had goosebumps in the audience watching this. Love Parker even more for doing this.”

Moments like these prove why McCollum’s stardom continues to grow as his connection with fans is built not just on heart but on keeping his promises.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)