3 American Artists Who Had Bigger Success Abroad

American artists don’t always find success in their home country, forcing them to try their luck abroad.

Videos by American Songwriter

Indeed, the U.S. can be a tough place to break into the music scene. Europe and Asia can offer an additional avenue for artists to achieve success. Keep reading for three American artists whose greatest successes came overseas.

30 Seconds to Mars

Americans may have heard of Jared Leto’s band, 30 Seconds to Mars, but it has experienced more success in other parts of the world.

The band appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 five times over the years. However, its highest-ranking song (“The Kill” from 2006) peaked at No. 65. The song was ranked higher in Australia, Austria, Germany, New Zealand, and the U.K., with its highest spot being No. 16 in Portugal.

“The Kill” isn’t a one-off example either. “King and Queens” from 2009 and the following year’s “Closer to the Edge” were both Top 10 hits in Portugal. By contrast, the songs only came in at No. 82 and No. 99 in the U.S., respectively.

David Hasselhoff

Outside of the U.S., David Hasselhoff is a No. 1 artist. In the U.S., The Hoff is better known for his acting career, thanks to starring roles in popular television shows like The Young and the Restless, Knight Rider, and Baywatch.

In Austria, his 1985 debut album, Night Rocker, reached No. 1. Lovin’ Feelings, his sophomore follow-up two years later, was a Top 20 hit in the country. That success prompted Hasselhoff to embark on a headlining tour in Austria.

Hasselhoff’s 1988 song “Looking for Freedom” was a No. 1 hit in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, prompting a tour in the former two countries. The three countries became frequent places of success for Hasselhoff, who experienced chart success and toured Europe throughout the years. By contrast, Hasselhoff never entered the U.S. charts or toured in his home country.

Marty Friedman

Japan is a place of great success for Marty Friedman. After experiencing success in the U.S. as the lead guitarist of thrash metal band Megadeth, the American artist moved abroad to Japan in 2003.

The decision to do so on a whim became a life-changing one for Friedman. In fact, Rolling Stone dubbed him “a Japanese superstar” in 2014.

“It all comes down to the music,” he told the outlet. “That’s why I’m here. As much as I love Japan, I would not be living 7,000 miles away from my family and friends in America if it weren’t for the great music… It has nothing to do with good or bad or valuable or not valuable. It’s just my own personal taste tends to be what’s going on in Japan.”

Over the course of his career, Friedman earned several Top 10 hits in Japan and performed in the country’s largest venues.

He has earned several top 10 spots on the Japanese charts and has performed in Japan’s largest venues, from the Tokyo Dome to Budokan. He has also guested on over 700 television programs, acted in four motion pictures, and appeared in several commercials and TV ad campaigns.

Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images

