4 Songs You Didn’t Know “The Hoff,” David Hasselhoff Wrote

In between playing Michael Knight on the 1980s television drama Knight Rider and his sunnier disposition as Los Angeles lifeguard Mitch Buchannon on Baywatch throughout the ’90s, along with a series of other roles thereafter, David Hasselhoff earned his Guinness World Record as the Most Watched Man on TV.

Along with his acting career spanning 50 years, Hasselhoff, born July 17, 1852, has also had a lengthy career in music. By the late ’80s, he became a sensation in Germany, sparked by his performance of his song “Looking for Freedom” on New Year’s Eve, 1989, for people living on either side of the Berlin Wall.

Standing inside a bucket crane, Hasselhoff towered above people on both sides of the wall and performed the song, which became a No. 1 hit in the country, and a unifying anthem for the people of East Germany.

“In East Germany, which wasn’t free at that point, that’s all they knew,” shared Hasselhoff on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021 of his song. “They knew that I was the guy from Knight Rider who sang about freedom, so I went and sang above a million people in East and West Germany. And that’s why I became famous in Germany.”

Thanks to his following in Germany and fans worldwide, Hasselhoff’s music career has spanned nearly 40 years with 15 albums, from his 1985 debut, Night Rocker, through his most recent covers album, Party Your Hasselhoff, in 2021.

Hasselhoff also contributed to the original Baywatch soundtrack, singing several songs—including one he wrote—and released his first heavy metal song, “Through the Night,” in 2021, in collaboration with Austrian metal duo CueStack.

Singing predominantly in English, Hasselhoff has also recorded songs in Spanish and German and had a hand in writing a number of his own tunes.

In honor of the music made by “The Hoff,” here’s a look at five songs Hasselhoff wrote since 1987.

1. “Por Ti”/”For You” (1987)

Written by David Hasselhoff, R. Virhuez, M. Barone, F. Lucianiani

The only song Hasselhoff recorded in Spanish, “Por Ti,” which means “For You,” was released on his second album, Lovin’ Feelings. Recorded in New Zealand, Lovin’ Feelings was not as rock as Hasselhoff’s 1985 debut, Night Rocker, and featured a few original songs, along with covers of the Bee Gees‘ “How Deep Is Your Love,” the Ben E. King classic “Stand By Me,” and the Michael Bolton-penned late ’80s hit “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” (originally recorded by Laura Branigan in 1983).

Fitting the running theme of Lovin’ Feelings (of love), the Spanish ballad “Por Ti” is the only track on the album written by Hasselhoff.

In this toast that I offer to my destiny

I mention him all the time dearest

From the moment you crossed my path

I had had enough of their cuts and despairs.

And in this toast that I offer you

*Portion of lyrics translated from Spanish to English by Google Translate

2. “Lifeline” (1993)

Written by David Hasselhoff, Bruce Fisher, Mark Holden, Jeff Paris

Several years after the TV beach drama premiered in 1989, an original Baywatch soundtrack was released and included four songs performed by Hasselhoff, including “Current of Love,” “Days of Our Life,” and “I Believe,” also featuring Laura Branigan. Another track, “Lifeline,” was also co-written by Hasselhoff.

It was just a matter of time

Before you needed me

It had to happen sooner or later

You’d get in too deep

You don’t have to worry

You don’t have to worry at all

And if you should stumble

I’ll be there for you after the fall

Just remember to hold on tight

I know it’s your life in my hands

Reach out for the one you trust

You’ve got to be strong

And keep holding on to the lifeline

3. “A Star Looks Down Tonight”/”Wir zwei allein” (1993)

Written by David Hasselhoff, Andreas Bärtels, Dietmar Kawohl, Mark Holden

On his seventh album, You are Everything, Hasselhoff co-wrote four tracks, including “Dance Dance D’Amour,” “Give Me Something Real,” “Until the Last Teardrop Falls,” and the penultimate “A Star Looks Down Tonight.”

The latter track, which he also recorded and performed in German (“Wir zwei allein“), features German singer Gwen, who also released the English version of the song on her 1994 album, Ganz Schön Frech.

I feel her close, I swear it’s true

Yes I feel right in this moment she looks down

On you

From angels land, her tender hand

Is caring cause a mother’s love will never end

Daddy tell me, what is heaven like

Where is mummy, I wanna hold her tight

A star looks down tonight, shining down and burning bright

Though she’s gone away where the angels play

A star looks down tonight, daddy’s here and everything’s alright

And our love goes on, with a simple song

4. “More Than Words Can Say” (1997)

Written by David Hasselhoff, Wade Hubbard, Glen Morrow

Featuring Filipino actress and singer Regine Velasquez, “More Than Words Can Say” was featured on Hasselhoff’s ninth album Hooked on a Feeling. The album also features three more songs co-written by Hasselhoff, including “Santa Monica Nights,” “I’m Your Lover,” and “If I Had One Wish,” featuring his “A Star Looks Down Tonight” partner Gwen.

It’s late in China Town

The rain is coming down

And I’m all alone again

Back on my own again

I can’t just walk away

And I can’t make you stay

So I’m all alone again

I’m back on my own again

I long for yesterday

When our love came easy

But now I can’t throw it all away

Cause I need you baby

More than words can say

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images