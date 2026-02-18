3 Blake Shelton Album Cuts That Definitely Should Have Been Singles

Blake Shelton knows how to have a hit single at radio. With more than 30 No. 1 songs to his credit, Shelton’s track record of picking singles is pretty exemplary. But there are some songs that never made it to radio, even though they are still really, really good.

These are three Blake Shelton songs that are just on one of his albums. Still, they also would have been great as singles.

“On A Good Day”

Few country songs sound as radio-friendly as “On A Good Day”. So it’s surprising that it never became a single. An uptempo song about a broken heart, “On A Good Day” is written by Shelton, along with Tom Shapiro and Tony Martin. The song is on Shelton’s third studio album, Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill.

“On A Good Day” begins with, “On a good day, when I think about her / I only cry a couple hundred tears / On a good day, when I can’t forget about her / I can dull the pain with just a couple beers / On a good day, I can even fake a smile / When somebody says I’m gonna be ok / But as you can plainly see / I’m not havin’ on a good day.”

“Doing It To Country Songs” With The Oak Ridge Boys

It’s pretty shocking that “Doing It To Country Songs” was never a single, since Shelton sings the song with The Oak Ridge Boys. On his 2016 If I’m Honest album, the humorous song is written by Marty Dodson, Paul Overstreet, and Jacob Lyda.

“Doing It To Country Songs” says, “My alarm clock is a radio / 95.5 gets me ready to go / I’m heading to my job, drinking coffee strong / And I’m doing it to country songs / Around oh, 5:30 my buddies and I / Hit the watering hole ’cause our whistles are dry / Drinking beer, shooting pool, man you can’t go wrong / Doing it to country songs.”

Shelton says The Oak Ridge Boys had so much fun in the studio, they wanted to do it over and over again.

“They are so sweet and so professional, and they work so hard,” Shelton says (via Songfacts). “We finally had to go like, ‘Guys, it’s good, it’s good enough! I mean, you can’t get it better!’ Until finally it’s like, ‘Man, I’m tired! You guys nailed it on the second take anyway.’”

Songfacts: Doing It to Country Songs | Blake Shelton This lighthearted single-entendre song finds Blake Shelton singing about how country is the ideal music to accompany many activities ranging from drinking strong coffee to shooting pool.

“Bible Verses”

Country music loves a faith-based song, which is why “Bible Verses” would have been a great single for Shelton. On his Body Language record, Brett Sheroky, Joe Fox, and Andrew Peebles are the song’s three writers.

“Bible Verses” says, “Got a King James in the dresser / And I take it out sometimes / But Lord knows, I ain’t measured up to what’s inside / They say, but that’s okay / But I keep prayin’ for the day / That I can open up that good book / And Heaven don’t look like it’s out of reach / When it feels like those apostles are giving me the gospel / And not the third degree / I just want it to read / Like Bible verses and not the Bible versus me.”

Photo by Mickey Bernal/NBC via Getty Images