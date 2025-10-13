3 Bluegrass Songs From the 1970s That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

Bluegrass music has always been relevant in certain corners of the United States and the world. However, as of late, its mainstream appeal has expanded beyond its regular fan base. That can mainly be attributed to bluegrass pickers such as Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, The Avett Brothers, and a couple of players. However, those three acts wouldn’t be able to do what they do if it weren’t for the folks that came before them. That being said, here are three bluegrass songs from the 1970s that still shake the ground we stand on.

“Freeborn Man” by Tony Rice

Tony Rice‘s 1973 single, “Freeborn Man”, is one of the most popular and revered songs in the bluegrass canon. It is the epitome of a fusion between traditional and contemporary bluegrass. It includes breakdowns, a barn-burning tempo, and, in general, is just an example of how bluegrass music can be limitless if the musician has a near-sacred bond with their instrument.

In the bluegrass and country world, famous pickers who have covered this song include Billy Strings, Zach Top, Dierks Bentley, and several others. There is arguably no better introductory song in the bluegrass genre. So, if you’re looking to get into the genre, then this isn’t a bad place to start.

“You Don’t Know My Mind” by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

One of the most reputable and notable 1970s bluegrass albums of all time is The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band‘s 1972 album, Will The Circle Be Unbroken. Anybody who was or is somebody in the bluegrass world was featured on this album. Doc Watson, Roy Acuff, Earl Scruggs, Merle Travis, Maybelle Carter, and Jimmy Martin are just a few of the names that graced the album.

While nearly every song on this album is incredibly iconic, one that stands out to us is the single, “You Don’t Know My Mind”. Featuring famed bluegrass picker Jimmy Martin, the single is a mixture of bluegrass instrumentals and pop melodies. Thus, further showing, the bluegrass doesn’t always follow a rigid sonic structure.

“Old Home Place” by J. D. Crowe & the New South

When it comes to singing harmonies not just in bluegrass, but in all of country music, there very well might not be a better 1970s group than J. D. Crowe & the New South. A plethora of their singles prove that to be true, but one that stands out among the rest is their 1975 track, “Old Home Place”.

In bluegrass standards, this song is a very modern take on the genre. However, it features everything we love about Bill Monroe and Earl Scruggs’ way of toiling in the genre. Released on their highly influential self-titled album, “Old Home Place” remains a quintessential classic in the genre to this day.

