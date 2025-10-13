MTV’s Music Era Comes to a Bittersweet End After Nearly 40 Years: “We Had So Much Fun”

During the early 1980s, MTV launched a new era of music entertainment when it aired its first broadcast. Going far beyond the world of radio and records, the network offered a place to showcase music videos, special performances, and shocking interviews. At its height, MTV found itself in over 99 million households. Sadly, over the years, the network moved away from music videos to focus on reality television. And now, it seems they will shut down several of its UK channels.

On December 31st, as millions around the world ring in the new year, MTV will say goodbye to numerous channels in the United Kingdom. For MTV Music, MTV 80s, Club MTV, MTV Live, and MTV 90s, 2025 will mark the end of an era. Looking to rearrange their portfolio, the decision was made to end the channels to focus the network’s resources on reality television.

Former MTV VJ Shocked Over Decision To End Channels

Over the past decade, MTV has slowly moved away from focusing solely on music videos. And that theme appeared to continue as MTV HD would turn its attention to more reality content. For fans in the United States, they can rest easy, as executives weren’t ready to go international with the decision.

With the new year quickly approaching, former VJ Simone Angel admitted she was “really sad” and somewhat shocked that the network would end the channels. “We need to support these artists and we all need to dance again and listen to music. And I know we do that online in our own little bubbles, but MTV was the place where everything came together. So it really does break my heart.”

Recalling her own time at the network during the 1990s, Angel explained what the atmosphere was like. “It was like being on a school trip without any teachers. We had so much fun. MTV Europe was really the forerunner to the internet. We were the most widespread TV channel in the world at that point. We had between 100 and 150 million viewers.”

While cherishing her memories at the network, Angel wasn’t a fan of the new direction. “You’ve just got to move with the times. To this day, it’s one of the most recognisable brands in the world. Why on earth throw that away? It’s not thrown away, but it’s just reality TV.”

As the lights dim on the network’s music era, what was once the heartbeat of a generation now fades into memory.

