George Strait Announces Second Night in Lubbock Featuring Zach Top & Dylan Gossett

When the King of Country Music comes rolling into town, fans rush for the chance to see George Strait in concert. It makes sense given that Strait made a name for himself thanks to songs like “I Cross My Heart” and “The Cowboy Rides Away.” Just a sample of the career he produced in the genre, Strait decided to celebrate his legacy with a special concert at the Jones AT&T Stadium with Miranda Lambert and Hudson Westbrook. But thanks to the high demand, the country legend added a second night with Zach Top himself.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although just breaking into country music, Top offered a different style. While not new, Top didn’t follow the same sound as Jelly Roll or Morgan Wallen. Instead, he highlighted the past and the songs that defined the 80s and 90s. At the same time, rumors circulated that Top was the son of Alan Jackson or Strait. While just some fun conspiracies, one thing is a fact – on Friday, April 24, 2026 – Top will perform in Lubbock, Texas, with Strait.

Sharing a poster on his Instagram page, the country singer’s team wrote, “By overwhelming demand, George Strait is adding a second night in Lubbock, TX on Friday, April 24 with @zachtop and @dylangossett.”

[RELATED: King of Country George Strait to Play Texas Tech Stadium With Miranda Lambert: Tickets & More Details]

George Strait Offers Major Career Moment For Dylan Gossett

Already gaining thousands of likes, fans considered it a true country music night. “Come on King George, let’s rock the house.” Another person wrote, “I can’t believe I didn’t know it was Zach on Friday. See you Saturday!!”

For those looking to purchase a ticket for the additional show, a presale event kicked off on Tuesday at 10:00 am. The general ticket sale will begin on Friday, November 21st, at 10:00 am.

Aside from Strait and Top, the Friday show will also feature Dylan Gossett. Only stepping on the stage a few years ago, the singer from Austin, Texas, released his debut album, Westward, back in July.

With a new album available to stream, Gossett appeared to strike gold twice when Strait asked him to perform at his Lubbock concert. Together, Strait, Top, and Gossett are shaping up to deliver a night Texas won’t soon forget.



(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



