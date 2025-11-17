Dolly Parton Is “Bringing Southern Hospitality to the Highway” With Her Latest Career Venture

It’s safe to say there isn’t anything Dolly Parton can’t do. Produce a career that granted her icon status – check. Helm her own makeup and perfume line – check. How about a wine company – check. And don’t forget about the hotel and Dollywood theme park. From her humble beginnings on stage, Dolly used her fame to create an entire franchise around her persona. But always looking for new ventures and fresh ideas, it seemed that Dolly set her eyes on truck stops. And with her usual cup of ambition, Buc-ee’s might want to watch out.

Teaming up with the Tennessean Travel Stop, Dolly announced Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop which will officially open in 2026. For any fan who visited Dollywood, they know how much the country singer cared about the customer experience. Always going above and beyond, fans can expect that same Dolly style at her new truck stop.

Dolly Parton Used Her Career To Help Inspire New Truck Stop

Aside from being world famous, Dolly brought a great deal of knowledge when it came to truck stops. Having spent numerous years on the road, she said, “I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus. All the years spent visiting greasy spoon cafes, truck stops, and roadside pit stops have given me an understanding of what traveler’s desire on the road.”

Turning that knowledge into a business, Dolly wanted to fill the void of the endless road. “Whether you are driving a truck, a bus, or a car, you want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey. I believe we will fill a void out there on the highways, all while bringing the heart and soul of Tennessee.”

Ready to bring southern hospitality to the dusty road, Dolly’s new truck stop will have some stiff competition. With Buc-ee’s offering cheap fuel, clean bathrooms, beaver-inspired merchandise, and some good ol BBQ, the country singer will need to put her signature charm and creativity into every corner to stand out – but if anyone can outshine a beaver, it’s Dolly.

Details surrounding building designs, themes, and the official opening date are expected to be released in the coming months. But no matter how long it takes – Dolly’s sure to turn a simple pit stop into the hottest attraction on the highway.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)