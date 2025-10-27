3 Classic Horror Movie Scores That Are Perfect for Your Halloween Party

Halloween is right around the corner, and plenty of people are planning parties. Even if the music isn’t the focus of the evening, it can go a long way in setting the vibe. Some may want to go with a playlist of novelty songs to capture that nostalgic and campy vibe. However, if you’re looking for something a little more serious, scores from some classic horror movies might be the perfect music for your Halloween shindig.

The scores below set the tone for some of the greatest horror movies ever made. The tense, haunting compositions are the perfect music to play during nearly any Halloween event. Turn up the volume and let these classics work their sinister magic.

Halloween (1978) by John Carpenter

The main theme from Halloween is basically the theme music of the season. However, that’s just scratching the surface. John Carpenter’s brilliant score took this classic genre-defining horror movie to another level. It’s a wonderful example of how much tension music can build. Even without the film, this score might make the hair on the back of your neck stand at attention.

The Thing (1982) by Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone was one of the greatest composers to ever work in the film industry. He composed and conducted the scores for hundreds of movies in a variety of genres. He scored Kill Bill, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, and the Clint Eastwood-led Dollars trilogy. The original score for The Thing is some of his best work. It’s subtle and, at times, beautiful. However, it also showcases his expertise in creating tension with music.

The Exorcist (1973) by Various Artists

The Exorcist didn’t have a score created by a single composer like the other classic horror movies on this list. However, that doesn’t make the music contained on the original soundtrack any less appropriate for a Halloween party. The standout here is Mike Oldfield’s “Tubular Bells,” which was used as the film’s main theme. However, the rest of the soundtrack, which features the National Philharmonic Orchestra, is just as spooky.

