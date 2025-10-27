Ashley McBryde Reveals Eight Night Nashville Residency With Three Unique Shows

Having won several awards and released her latest album, The Devil I Know, in 2023, Ashley McBryde decided to expand her grasp on country music when she opened her own bar. In August, the country singer decided to team up with Eric Church to bring the idea to life. Already owning his own establishment, Chiefs, in Nashville, McBryde took over the fifth floor with Redemption. Excited about the new bar, she announced a string of shows that will offer a unique look at her career.

Videos by American Songwriter

First opening back in August, McBryde wanted to give it a proper celebration with The Redemption Residency. Sharing the news on Instagram, the shows will kick off in January 2026. Starting the year off on stage, the concerts will be a little different than what fans usually suspect. For the shows on January 22nd and 23rd, it will be titled “Just Me and My Shadow.” According to McBryde, it will be an intimate acoustic session. The same theme will be added to the March 19th and 20th shows.

[RELATED: Ashley McBryde Salutes Luke Combs at ACM Honors With “When It Rains It Pours” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart” Performances]

Ashley McBryde Takes Sober Approach To Drink Menu

As for February 19th and 20th, McBryde will focus on her 2022 album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. The country singer could perform hits like “Martha Divine”, “Velvet Red”, and “Blackout Betty.” McBryde labeled the two shows “Postcards from Linderville.”

And ending the residency in April, she will take the stage on the 17th and 18th. The theme of the night will be “Mixtape from the Mixed Up Years.” Wanting to go back to where it all started, she will cover numerous songs that helped inspire her own journey in country music.

Outside of the residency, Redemption wasn’t a typical bar. Although it came with an extensive drink selection – the menu was entirely non-alcoholic. Having struggled with alcohol abuse in the past, McBryde wanted the bar to embrace her past and future.

Speaking about the decision, McBryde promised that alcohol was still on the menu. “On this menu, when you order something, it just comes that way. And you’re welcome to drink alcohol here too… but you’re going to have to ask for it.”

Wanting Redemption to be about the music more than the drinks, McBryde explained that the space was meant to welcome everyone, no matter their story or their struggles. “You’re welcome to drink or not drink, and I think that’s just friendly.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)