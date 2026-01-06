3 Classic Rock Albums From 1986 That Are Perfect From Start to Finish

Rarely can an album be truly defined as “perfect.” One person’s tastes and biases come into play, and music is subjective, after all. Still, I think most people would agree that the following classic rock albums from 1986 are as close to perfect as albums can get. Let’s dive into some stellar records, shall we?

‘So’ by Peter Gabriel

This entry might lean more towards pop-rock than pure classic rock. However, it’s still more than worthy of a spot on our list of perfect rock albums from 1986. Peter Gabriel had proven himself to be a formidable musical force in Genesis. But his solo career, particularly around this period, was really something to behold. From start to finish, So is seamless, with gorgeous production, and I rarely find myself skipping a single track. Though, “Sledgehammer” and “Don’t Give Up” with Kate Bush are definitely the best on the record.

‘Master Of Puppets’ by Metallica

There was no avoiding this legendary thrash metal release from 1986. Not only is Master Of Puppets by Metallica considered a perfect metal album by many, but it also fits into classic rock territory. The legacy of this album is still felt today. It was likely responsible for quite a few 80s kids learning to play the electric guitar. Standout tracks include the title track and “Battery”, but this record is best experienced from beginning to end.

‘Live/1975-85’ by Bruce Springsteen

This entry on our list of perfect rock albums from 1986 is technically not a formal studio album, but it has earned so much love from fans over the years that I just had to include it. Live/1975-85 is a live album by Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, which is made up of a whopping 40 songs recorded at live performances between those years.

Considering many music journalists called the record “monumental” and “unprecedented” in their reviews, this one really is as close to perfect as it gets. So many of Springsteen’s best songs are on this very album, and his live performances were really something to behold during that period of his career. And you can tell that both Springsteen and the band absolutely loved performing together.

