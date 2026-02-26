3 Classic Rock AMA Winners From 1978 We Still Love Today

Every genre of music has a lifespan. There are the salad days, those early beginnings. Then there are the years the genre gets its sea legs, grows up. And then it finally (if it’s lucky) becomes the dominant form of culture on the planet. Rock music experienced this very arc.

Here below, we wanted to highlight one important year in particular when rock music was cresting in a major way. Indeed, these are three classic rock American Music Award winners from 1978 we still stan even today.

Fleetwood Mac

One of the reasons rock music was at the top of culture in 1978, both in the United States and abroad, was because of Fleetwood Mac. The British-born band infused some good ol’ American drama into it when it brought in the likes of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham in the 1970s. But no matter what Shakespearean (or soap opera-like) infighting between the group, Fleetwood Mac (somehow) continued to release all-time classics—like their 1977 LP, Rumors. That album helped the band earn major trophies, including Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group and Favorite Pop/Rock Album at the 1978 American Music Awards.

Barry Manilow

While Fleetwood Mac took home two major distinctions at the 1978 AMAs, there were still other awards to go around. Indeed, Barry Manilow was the recipient of the trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist at the show. Manilow was a huge presence in 1970s pop culture. He scored platinum album after platinum album in the decade, including for his 1976 release, This One’s For You, which shined thanks to the piano-driven, emotive titular single.

Linda Ronstadt

On her own, Linda Ronstadt was a force. But she also bears the distinction of basically creating the Eagles (the classic rock act had at one time essentially been her backing band). Well, when it comes to Ronstadt’s solo career, she was a magnet for awards. She took home the trophy at the 1978 AMAs for Favorite Pop/Rock Female. The nod came thanks to the release of her 1977 record, Simple Dreams, which included several hits, like her cover of Roy Orbison’s “Blue Bayou”.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images