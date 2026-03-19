3 Classic Rock AMA Winners From 1997 We Will Always Love

The time between today and 1997 is the same as between 1997 and the late 1960s. That sound you hear is all the Generation X people groaning. Yet, growing older never got in the way of celebrating rock music. So, let’s not start the trend now!

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three rockers from the late 1990s we still follow. They are three artists you will still adore. Indeed, these are three classic rock American Music Award winners from 1997 we still stan today.

Alanis Morissette

If some ambitious sculptor were to take on the project of creating a Mount Rushmore for 1990s rock artists, it would be hard for that person to leave off Ottawa, Ontario-born Alanis Morissette. Her third studio release, the 1995 LP, Jagged Little Pill, helped to define the decade, especially the latter half. There wasn’t a moment during the day when one of her songs wasn’t playing on some radio station around the world. With singles like “You Oughta Know”, “Ironic”, and “Hand in My Pocket”, Morissette owned the late 90s. And for her efforts, she took home trophies at the 1997 AMAs for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and Favorite Pop/Rock Album.

Hootie & the Blowfish

In 1994, Hootie & the Blowfish released one of the greatest and most popular debut records of all time, Cracked Rear View. Like Morissette above, the LP included several hit singles that were seemingly ubiquitous on the radio and television airwaves. And for their efforts, the Columbia, South Carolina-born rock group, which released its follow-up in 1996, Fairweather Johnson, garnered Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group at the 1997 AMAs, beating out Dave Matthews Band and The Fugees.

Jewel

This list of AMA winners is truly a list of hit-makers. Indeed, Jewel’s 1995 debut LP, Pieces Of You, was another great debut, featuring songs like “Who Will Save Your Soul”, “Foolish Games”, and “You Were Meant For Me”. Hearing Jewel songs on the radio all day every day made an impression on AMA voters, as the Payson, Utah-born singer took home the trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock New Artist at the 1997 pageant—a sign of many more great things to come.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc